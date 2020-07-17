All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest
Last updated June 26 2020 at 2:41 PM

1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest

1280 West Booth Road Extended Southwest · (678) 498-7898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1280 West Booth Road Extended Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,280

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom and 2&Half bathroom Home in a Marietta Area! New exterior and interior paint along with New flooring throughout the home with Tiled Bathrooms. Backyard is Fenced in and is spacious for entertaining your guests!
Applications are 70$ per adult or 140$ per family (includes Background Checks), Must have Good credit 650+, Income at least x3 Rent, No past Eviction History, No criminal History, No Pets and No smoking. Home has a self showing Rently Box.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest have any available units?
1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest offer parking?
No, 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest have a pool?
No, 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1280 West Booth Road Extension Southwest?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30062

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolsMarietta Dog Friendly Apartments
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity