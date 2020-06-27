All apartments in Marietta
1225 NW Scripps Ct
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

1225 NW Scripps Ct

1225 Scripps Ct SW · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Scripps Ct SW, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this move in ready home, conveniently located in Marietta. Easy access to Marietta square, I-75 and I-285. if you are planning on attending the local nearby college at chattahoochee, you are in luck. Clean move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 NW Scripps Ct have any available units?
1225 NW Scripps Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1225 NW Scripps Ct have?
Some of 1225 NW Scripps Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 NW Scripps Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1225 NW Scripps Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 NW Scripps Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1225 NW Scripps Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1225 NW Scripps Ct offer parking?
No, 1225 NW Scripps Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1225 NW Scripps Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 NW Scripps Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 NW Scripps Ct have a pool?
No, 1225 NW Scripps Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1225 NW Scripps Ct have accessible units?
No, 1225 NW Scripps Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 NW Scripps Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 NW Scripps Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 NW Scripps Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 NW Scripps Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
