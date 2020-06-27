Welcome home to this move in ready home, conveniently located in Marietta. Easy access to Marietta square, I-75 and I-285. if you are planning on attending the local nearby college at chattahoochee, you are in luck. Clean move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 NW Scripps Ct have any available units?
What amenities does 1225 NW Scripps Ct have?
Some of 1225 NW Scripps Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 NW Scripps Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1225 NW Scripps Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.