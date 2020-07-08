All apartments in Marietta
1210 Augusta Drive
1210 Augusta Drive

1210 Augusta Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Augusta Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Maintain social distance and self tour this property today! Over-sized master bedroom with private deck and in suite bathroom. This huge 3 bedroom condo is located in a perfect location, close to I75, Life University, KSU Marietta Campus, Braves Stadium, Marietta Square, Dobbins Air Base, and lots of shopping. Convenient shopping and restaurants just mins away. This one is a must see! Top floor unit, no one above you. Neighborhood is a private condominium community. Water, Sewer, and trash included in rent! Great neighborhood close to it all. Close to shopping and restaurants! Call if you have any questions or would like additional information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Augusta Drive have any available units?
1210 Augusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 1210 Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Augusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Augusta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Augusta Drive offer parking?
No, 1210 Augusta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Augusta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Augusta Drive have a pool?
No, 1210 Augusta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Augusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Augusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Augusta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Augusta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Augusta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

