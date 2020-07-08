1210 Augusta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Maintain social distance and self tour this property today! Over-sized master bedroom with private deck and in suite bathroom. This huge 3 bedroom condo is located in a perfect location, close to I75, Life University, KSU Marietta Campus, Braves Stadium, Marietta Square, Dobbins Air Base, and lots of shopping. Convenient shopping and restaurants just mins away. This one is a must see! Top floor unit, no one above you. Neighborhood is a private condominium community. Water, Sewer, and trash included in rent! Great neighborhood close to it all. Close to shopping and restaurants! Call if you have any questions or would like additional information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.