All apartments in Druid Hills
Find more places like 279 Heaton Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Druid Hills, GA
/
279 Heaton Park Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

279 Heaton Park Drive

279 Heaton Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Druid Hills
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

279 Heaton Park Drive, Druid Hills, GA 30030
Druid Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Walk to Fernbank Elementary & Emory. This home features Beautiful hardwood floors, lovely wooded lot & plenty of off street parking. Two Bedroom upstairs. Two Bedrooms donwstairs and finished car port for 5th bedroom. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Heaton Park Drive have any available units?
279 Heaton Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 279 Heaton Park Drive have?
Some of 279 Heaton Park Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Heaton Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
279 Heaton Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Heaton Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 279 Heaton Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 279 Heaton Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 279 Heaton Park Drive offers parking.
Does 279 Heaton Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Heaton Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Heaton Park Drive have a pool?
No, 279 Heaton Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 279 Heaton Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 279 Heaton Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Heaton Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Heaton Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 Heaton Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 Heaton Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Druid Hills 1 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 Bedrooms
Druid Hills Cheap PlacesDruid Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Emory UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLanier Technical College
Life University