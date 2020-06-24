279 Heaton Park Drive, Druid Hills, GA 30030 Druid Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Walk to Fernbank Elementary & Emory. This home features Beautiful hardwood floors, lovely wooded lot & plenty of off street parking. Two Bedroom upstairs. Two Bedrooms donwstairs and finished car port for 5th bedroom. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 279 Heaton Park Drive have any available units?
279 Heaton Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 279 Heaton Park Drive have?
Some of 279 Heaton Park Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Heaton Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
279 Heaton Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.