2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:27 PM
379 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
63 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Druid Hills
16 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1230 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1955 Ridgewood Drive
1955 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
- (RLNE3448748)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1080 Woodbridge Hollow Northeast - 1
1080 Woodbridge Hollow Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1542 sqft
1080 Woodbridge is a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in the best residential area the city has to offer. At 1,542 sf, this townhome offers plenty of space for a small family (Morningside ES, Inman MS, and Grady HS) or an ideal roommate set up.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1232 Carol Lane NE
1232 Carol Lane Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME ON A QUIET STREET JUST OFF BRIARCLIFF RD. VERY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AND EMORY.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1377 Markan Drive NE
1377 Markan Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment in Bungalow-style duplex with 1 off-street parking (no on-street parking). Dated kitchen with white wood cabinets, formica tops, electric cook top, electric wall oven, and full size washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Mason Mill
34 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
Woodland Hills
16 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1070 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Woodland Hills
22 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
19 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
793 Virginia Cir NE 1
793 Virginia Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1325 sqft
ATL, Highlands, Ponce City Market, Beltline, - Property Id: 175590 Updated in town rental that feels more like a home than a rental. Charming two bedroom one bath in the heart of it all, yet on a very quite street.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
561 Emory Oaks Way
561 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished & Spacious 2BR/2BA near Emory - Property Id: 223240 Available beginning June 15th, 2020 1335sq. ft.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2364 Desmond Drive
2364 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
2364 Desmond Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Cottage Style Home with Office in Medlock Park! - Available for move in February 1st, this updated cottage-style home is nestled just off Clairmont Ave.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
428 Page Ave
428 Page Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful tri-level condo on chandler park. 1st level garage and bonus room in back, with small deck. 2nd level has dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and living room that has a large deck that overlooks the park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
255 Jefferson Pl
255 Jefferson Place, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
864 sqft
Amazing second floor condo near city of Decatur, Emory University and walking distance from Oakhurst Village. This 2br/1ba condo is zoned City Schools of Decatur and is less than a mile from East Lake Marta Station.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
582 Emory Oaks Way
582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1361 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Lake Claire
1 Unit Available
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
905 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom home for rent! This home features hardwood floors and has off-street parking (driveway).
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE
1001 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
Charming bungalow, 2/1 duplex. This warm, bright home has been completely updated with emphasis on the original charm and character. Amazing new kitchen with granite counter tops, S.S. appliances, cabinetry and lighting.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
1229 Euclid Avenue NE
1229 Euclid Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1132 sqft
Charming top floor corner unit condo in Candler Park! Walk to restaurants & shopping. Freshly painted throughout, renovated bathrooms, high ceilings, large kitchen, decorative fireplace with classic built-ins, hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
27 Lakeview Dr
27 Lakeview Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Charming triplex (3 completely separate apartments) on one of Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, park & Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, parks & Kirkwood & Oakhurst shops.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
1594 McLendon Avenue
1594 Mclendon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Candler Park Townhouse duplex close to Emory/CDC, downtown and midtown Atlanta, Virginia Highland, Decatur. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Martin Manor
1 Unit Available
2069 Arlington Ave
2069 Arlington Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
Beautifully updated duplex in prime, central location! Crispy clean and brimming with charming details, you will love this perfect little 2 bedroom gem.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Poncey-Highland
1 Unit Available
978 North Ave
978 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1377 sqft
Experience living inside a piece of history in one of Atlanta's most unsung school-loft conversations. Once operating as Highland Elementary, this award-winning building still maintains its old schoolhouse charm.
