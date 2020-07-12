Apartment List
535 Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Druid Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
52 Units Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Druid Hills
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,874
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1479 sqft
Renovated Emory Grove Home - Ready to Rent - Fully updated kitchen in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home ready for immediate rent. Large living room and dining room combo with access to large side patio.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
1414 Emory Rd Ne
1414 Emory Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
Prime location, 5 to 10-minute stroll to Emory University yet in a quiet residential area of Druid Hills. Classic Druid Hills architecture on a deep lot with of off-street parking in back of house and garage.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
1230 N Decatur Road NE
1230 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,295
3464 sqft
Stately Colonial Manor right off of the Emory Campus on N.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
1538 Beech Valley Way NE
1538 Beech Valley Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1547 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished 3bd/2ba Top Level unit in a duplex available for short and long term rental. Located in a very desirable, walkable, and historic Atlanta neighborhood - Druid Hills/Morningside.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
1232 Carol Lane NE
1232 Carol Lane Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME ON A QUIET STREET JUST OFF BRIARCLIFF RD. VERY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AND EMORY.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
1375 Edmund Court NE
1375 Edmund Court, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
2144 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious & inviting residence in Morningside school district in a superb Virginia-Highland location, equally convenient to Midtown, Emory/CDC, Decatur and Downtown.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
1377 Markan Drive NE
1377 Markan Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment in Bungalow-style duplex with 1 off-street parking (no on-street parking). Dated kitchen with white wood cabinets, formica tops, electric cook top, electric wall oven, and full size washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
25 Units Available
Mason Mill
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,383
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
15 Units Available
Woodland Hills
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Clairmont Heights
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Woodland Hills
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
22 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Poncey-Highland
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,834
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1194 sqft
These updated apartments feature Nest technology, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage and bathtubs give you plenty of room to spread out.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Claire
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom home for rent! This home features hardwood floors and has off-street parking (driveway).

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
892 Ponce De Leon Avenue # 1
892 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
NEW Construction 1/1 Apartments Situated between Virginia Highland & Ponce City Market makes this an ideal location! PERFECT For People w/ Active Lifestyles and wanting Beltline Living.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Atkins Park
1112 Ponce de Leon Ave
1112 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Atkins Park location Perfect roommate plan. - Property Id: 125960 Great location. Walk to stores, beltline, parks and restaurants. Interior just painted. This jewel is the perfect roommate plan or for someone who wants a home office upstairs.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Poncey-Highland
993 North Avenue NE
993 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1380 sqft
Classic charming Craftsman style with open floorplan in a great intown location. High Ceiling with lots of windows full of day light. hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite and new SS appliances. Renovated bathrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Atkins Park
806 Briarcliff Road NE
806 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
4378 sqft
Gorgeous apartment "A" lower level in the desirable sought after Virginia Highlands walk ability area. Its convenient to Piedmont Park, Midtown, Emory, Inman Park, Decatur & downtown Atlanta. Enjoy this spacious open floor plan, with 2 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Clairmont Heights
582 Emory Oaks Way
582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1361 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Poncey-Highland
1141 North Avenue Northeast
1141 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$975
700 sqft
THE ONLY CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS UNIT IS NAKIRA AT 404-640-8302 OR 404-607-7070! We have Studio/1BTH Apartment with access to Freedom Parkway and walking distance to Little 5 Points and Candler Park! .

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
825 Highland Lane NE
825 Highland Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1275 sqft
Lovely Classic 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Fantastic Location! Spacious home on the 3rd floor. Features a gorgeous kitchen w/stained cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops & cooking island.
City Guide for Druid Hills, GA

"Georgia, Georgia / The whole day through / Just an old sweet song / Keeps Georgia / On my mind." -Ray Charles, "Georgia on My Mind"

Atlanta is one of the Georgia's biggest and best cities. One of the biggest and best small towns within that city is Druid Hills - home to about 15,000 people. Druid Hills boasts some of Atlanta's most important landmarks, including Emory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (formally known as the CDC). However, it's also where you can find beautiful homes - including old and new houses, luxurious property rentals and awesome amenities. If you're thinking of moving to the Atlanta area and want a place to live that offers some of the city's best amenities but also lovely neighborhood living, then you should look no further than Druid Hills. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Druid Hills, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Druid Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

