pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
391 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
52 Units Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Druid Hills
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,874
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1479 sqft
Renovated Emory Grove Home - Ready to Rent - Fully updated kitchen in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home ready for immediate rent. Large living room and dining room combo with access to large side patio.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3
451 Durand Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** COVID-19 Move in special! $1,095/month for a 2-year lease.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 7
451 Durand Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** COVID-19 Move in special! $1,095/month for a 2-year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
25 Units Available
Mason Mill
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,383
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
15 Units Available
Woodland Hills
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Clairmont Heights
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Woodland Hills
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Poncey-Highland
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,834
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1194 sqft
These updated apartments feature Nest technology, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage and bathtubs give you plenty of room to spread out.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Claire
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom home for rent! This home features hardwood floors and has off-street parking (driveway).
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
892 Ponce De Leon Avenue # 1
892 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
NEW Construction 1/1 Apartments Situated between Virginia Highland & Ponce City Market makes this an ideal location! PERFECT For People w/ Active Lifestyles and wanting Beltline Living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A
1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
925 sqft
Unit A Available 07/20/20 Duplex in Virginia Highlands! - Property Id: 152266 Beautiful duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Atkins Park
1112 Ponce de Leon Ave
1112 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Atkins Park location Perfect roommate plan. - Property Id: 125960 Great location. Walk to stores, beltline, parks and restaurants. Interior just painted. This jewel is the perfect roommate plan or for someone who wants a home office upstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Atkins Park
806 Briarcliff Road NE
806 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
4378 sqft
Gorgeous apartment "A" lower level in the desirable sought after Virginia Highlands walk ability area. Its convenient to Piedmont Park, Midtown, Emory, Inman Park, Decatur & downtown Atlanta. Enjoy this spacious open floor plan, with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Clairmont Heights
582 Emory Oaks Way
582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1361 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Poncey-Highland
1141 North Avenue Northeast
1141 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$975
700 sqft
THE ONLY CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS UNIT IS NAKIRA AT 404-640-8302 OR 404-607-7070! We have Studio/1BTH Apartment with access to Freedom Parkway and walking distance to Little 5 Points and Candler Park! .
Last updated July 2 at 07:42pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Candler Park
321 Clifton Road Northeast
321 Clifton Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2249 sqft
321 Clifton Rd sits on the border of Candler Park and Lake Claire, two of Atlanta's greatest and most walkable neighborhoods.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Westchester Hills
1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8
1010 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1014 sqft
2BR/2BA condo convenient to shopping & dining adjacent to the Woodlands Garden wildlife sanctuary. Unit features parquet floors, energy efficient windows, updated kitchen & new appliances steps to the private community pool.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
892 Ponce De Leon Ave
892 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
NEW Construction 1/1 Apartments Situated between Virginia Highland & Ponce City Market makes this an ideal location! PERFECT For People w/ Active Lifestyles and wanting Beltline Living.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
846 Briarcliff Rd NE
846 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
846 Briarcliff Road is situated between the communities of Virginia-Highland & Druid Hills.
