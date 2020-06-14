Apartment List
/
GA
/
druid hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

278 Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA with garage

Druid Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Druid Hills
13 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1 sqft
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1392 Normandy Drive NE # 4
1392 Normandy Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
764 sqft
Top Floor Unit Featuring Open Concept Living with Hardwood Floors Throughout in an Ideal Location- Close to Emory, CDC, Virginia Highland & More! Front Door Reveals Oversized Living Room with Coat Closet and French Doors Leading to Balcony

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1375 Edmund Court NE
1375 Edmund Court, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
2144 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious & inviting residence in Morningside school district in a superb Virginia-Highland location, equally convenient to Midtown, Emory/CDC, Decatur and Downtown.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
1982 Westminster Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY. Availability: Ready Now!! Charming remodeled home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1255 Stillwood Drive NE
1255 Stillwood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2811 sqft
Renovated hilltop Virginia Highland 2 story w/dramatic entry hall and high-end architectural features. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances, island gas cooking with bar seating, and breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Woodland Hills
23 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
$
Woodland Hills
16 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clairmont Heights
2 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Atkins Park
1 Unit Available
1112 Ponce de Leon Ave
1112 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Available 07/01/20 Atkins Park location Perfect roommate plan. - Property Id: 125960 Great location. Walk to stores, beltline, parks and restaurants. Interior just painted.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3170 North Druid Hills Rd.
3170 North Druid Hills Road, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bed 3 bath All brick Ranch on Basement located in Toco Hills Area - All Brick Ranch on Basement located in Toco Hills Area. First Floor has Refinished Hardwoods throughout, Huge Great Room, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Updated appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
428 Page Ave
428 Page Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful tri-level condo on chandler park. 1st level garage and bonus room in back, with small deck. 2nd level has dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and living room that has a large deck that overlooks the park.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Lake Claire
1 Unit Available
2088 DeKalb Avenue Northeast
2088 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3500 sqft
2088 Dekalb Ave sits in Lake Claire, one of Atlanta's greatest and most walkable neighborhoods.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Martin Manor
1 Unit Available
1104 Palafox Drive NE
1104 Palafox Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
3603 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, this new construction home on a quiet street features an open floorplan, 2-car garage and designer finishes throughout.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1434 Wembley Court NE
1434 Wembley Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3217 sqft
Stunning nearly new Townhome! Gated Community! Move-in today to new flooring throughout & freshly painted interiors! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan w/10 ft ceilings, white cabinetry in kitchen, fireside shelving, & refinished

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE
1001 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
Charming bungalow, 2/1 duplex. This warm, bright home has been completely updated with emphasis on the original charm and character. Amazing new kitchen with granite counter tops, S.S. appliances, cabinetry and lighting.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1265 Linden Court NE
1265 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2101 sqft
You will be impressed! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1185 Lanier Boulevard NE
1185 Lanier Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$9,750
5296 sqft
Fully furnished, light filled, luxurious home with open floor plan! High end kitchen with marble counters, white cabinets and walk-in pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
538 N Superior Avenue
538 North Superior Avenue, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1322 sqft
BRICK RANCH IN FERNBANK ELEM SCHOOL AND DRUID HILLS HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALKING DISTANCE EMORY AND CDC. ON SHUTTLE/BUS LINE TO VA HOSPITAL, DOWNTOWN DECATUR.

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lavista Park
1 Unit Available
1317 Winfair Lane
1317 Winfair Ln NE, North Druid Hills, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3171 sqft
Welcome Home to this 4-years new residence on a cul-de-sac lot, providing privacy and convenient access to all of Atlanta's Intown neighborhoods! Oversized master suite with ample closet space and spa like bath.

1 of 26

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
996 Courtenay Drive NE
996 Courtenay Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1564 sqft
Morningside bungalow with loads of charm nestled on a quiet street! Formal rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a home office/den on main. Kitchen with eating area. gleaming hardwoods, screened front porch. Full bath in basement.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Chelsea Heights
1 Unit Available
208 Clarion Avenue
208 Clarion Avenue, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant and SAFE to show! City of Decatur and a short jaunt to restaurants, shopping and schools. Renovated Kitchen and Master Bath featuring white marble accents and chic grey toned counter-tops in newly completed upstairs baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1295 Linden Court NE
1295 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2377 sqft
Large upgraded end unit perfect for entertaining! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills.
City Guide for Druid Hills, GA

"Georgia, Georgia / The whole day through / Just an old sweet song / Keeps Georgia / On my mind." -Ray Charles, "Georgia on My Mind"

Atlanta is one of the Georgia's biggest and best cities. One of the biggest and best small towns within that city is Druid Hills - home to about 15,000 people. Druid Hills boasts some of Atlanta's most important landmarks, including Emory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (formally known as the CDC). However, it's also where you can find beautiful homes - including old and new houses, luxurious property rentals and awesome amenities. If you're thinking of moving to the Atlanta area and want a place to live that offers some of the city's best amenities but also lovely neighborhood living, then you should look no further than Druid Hills. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Druid Hills, GA

Druid Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Druid Hills 1 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDruid Hills 3 BedroomsDruid Hills Apartments with Garage
Druid Hills Apartments with GymDruid Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDruid Hills Apartments with ParkingDruid Hills Apartments with PoolDruid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Druid Hills Cheap PlacesDruid Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsDruid Hills Furnished ApartmentsDruid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Emory UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLanier Technical College
Life University