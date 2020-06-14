278 Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA with garage
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 3
1 of 35
1 of 31
1 of 34
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 32
1 of 20
1 of 72
1 of 26
1 of 36
1 of 17
"Georgia, Georgia / The whole day through / Just an old sweet song / Keeps Georgia / On my mind." -Ray Charles, "Georgia on My Mind"
Atlanta is one of the Georgia's biggest and best cities. One of the biggest and best small towns within that city is Druid Hills - home to about 15,000 people. Druid Hills boasts some of Atlanta's most important landmarks, including Emory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (formally known as the CDC). However, it's also where you can find beautiful homes - including old and new houses, luxurious property rentals and awesome amenities. If you're thinking of moving to the Atlanta area and want a place to live that offers some of the city's best amenities but also lovely neighborhood living, then you should look no further than Druid Hills. See more
Druid Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.