3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
419 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA
Morningside - Lenox Park
63 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Druid Hills
16 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
1 Unit Available
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3
743 Houston Mill Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 3BR/2BA apartment near Emory - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Amazing location on Emory's campus across the street from CDC and walking distance Emory campus.
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
2002 North Decatur Road
2002 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1356 sqft
Great Emory Area Rental - Emory, CDC, Decatur convenient. Shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE5494950)
1 Unit Available
2001 Ridgewood Drive
2001 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Great Emory Area Rental - (RLNE3993486)
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1 sqft
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1375 Edmund Court NE
1375 Edmund Court, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
2144 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious & inviting residence in Morningside school district in a superb Virginia-Highland location, equally convenient to Midtown, Emory/CDC, Decatur and Downtown.
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
1982 Westminster Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY. Availability: Ready Now!! Charming remodeled home.
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1363 Markan Dr Ne
1363 Markan Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1411 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! EASY WALK TO N. HIGHLAND AND ALL VA HIGHLANDS HAS TO OFFER. RECENTLY REMODELED. 1 YO GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CABINETS, NEW TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND MAIN LEVEL BATH. NEW VANITIES IN ALL BATHS. NEW CEILING FANS AND LIGHTS THROUGHOUT.
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
841 NE Artwood Road NE
841 Artwood Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1500 sqft
Best location ever! FULLY FURNISHED and tastefully appointed 3BR/2BA Located in the historic neighborhood of Druid Hills, NE Atlanta, home to Emory Hospital/University, CDC, Fernbank .
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1255 Stillwood Drive NE
1255 Stillwood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Renovated hilltop Virginia Highland 2 story w/dramatic entry hall and high-end architectural features. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances, island gas cooking with bar seating, and breakfast area.
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1538 Beech Valley Way NE
1538 Beech Valley Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1547 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished 3bd/2ba Top Level unit in a duplex available for short and long term rental. Located in a very desirable, walkable, and historic Atlanta neighborhood - Druid Hills/Morningside.
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Clairemont-Great Lakes
16 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
893 Willivee Drive
893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1068 sqft
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly.
Atkins Park
1 Unit Available
1112 Ponce de Leon Ave
1112 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Available 07/01/20 Atkins Park location Perfect roommate plan. - Property Id: 125960 Great location. Walk to stores, beltline, parks and restaurants. Interior just painted.
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3170 North Druid Hills Rd.
3170 North Druid Hills Road, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bed 3 bath All brick Ranch on Basement located in Toco Hills Area - All Brick Ranch on Basement located in Toco Hills Area. First Floor has Refinished Hardwoods throughout, Huge Great Room, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Updated appliances.
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2
505 Oakdale Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1401 sqft
Spacious and Stunning 3 Beds 2 Baths Available in Candler Park! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Candler Park features modern kitchen that opens to living room with hardwood floors and fire place.
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1664 Briarcliff Rd
1664 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1240 sqft
Charming Home in Great Location - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, stainless range, stainless built-in microwave, stainless dishwasher. Very convenient location. No section 8.
Lake Claire
1 Unit Available
2088 DeKalb Avenue Northeast
2088 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2088 Dekalb Ave sits in Lake Claire, one of Atlanta's greatest and most walkable neighborhoods.
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast
843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Adorable brick bungalow on popular Morningside street, close to restaurants, shopping and Piedmont Park.
Martin Manor
1 Unit Available
1104 Palafox Drive NE
1104 Palafox Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, this new construction home on a quiet street features an open floorplan, 2-car garage and designer finishes throughout.
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast
187 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
**Owner will consider short term lease for qualified tenant!** Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick home in a highly sought after in-town Atlanta neighborhood.
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1434 Wembley Court NE
1434 Wembley Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3217 sqft
Stunning nearly new Townhome! Gated Community! Move-in today to new flooring throughout & freshly painted interiors! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan w/10 ft ceilings, white cabinetry in kitchen, fireside shelving, & refinished
