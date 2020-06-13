358 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA
"Georgia, Georgia / The whole day through / Just an old sweet song / Keeps Georgia / On my mind." -Ray Charles, "Georgia on My Mind"
Atlanta is one of the Georgia's biggest and best cities. One of the biggest and best small towns within that city is Druid Hills - home to about 15,000 people. Druid Hills boasts some of Atlanta's most important landmarks, including Emory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (formally known as the CDC). However, it's also where you can find beautiful homes - including old and new houses, luxurious property rentals and awesome amenities. If you're thinking of moving to the Atlanta area and want a place to live that offers some of the city's best amenities but also lovely neighborhood living, then you should look no further than Druid Hills. See more
Finding an apartment in Druid Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.