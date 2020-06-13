Apartment List
358 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA

Finding an apartment in Druid Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
65 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Druid Hills
15 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3
743 Houston Mill Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 3BR/2BA apartment near Emory - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Amazing location on Emory's campus across the street from CDC and walking distance Emory campus.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1 sqft
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
1982 Westminster Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY. Availability: Ready Now!! Charming remodeled home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3
451 Durand Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** COVID-19 Move in special! $1,195/month for a 2-year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Clairmont Heights
3 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Woodland Hills
23 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
$
Mason Mill
30 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
18 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
$
Woodland Hills
16 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2364 Desmond Drive
2364 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
2364 Desmond Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Cottage Style Home with Office in Medlock Park! - Available for move in February 1st, this updated cottage-style home is nestled just off Clairmont Ave.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Atkins Park
1 Unit Available
1112 Ponce de Leon Ave
1112 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Available 07/01/20 Atkins Park location Perfect roommate plan. - Property Id: 125960 Great location. Walk to stores, beltline, parks and restaurants. Interior just painted.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lake Claire
1 Unit Available
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom home for rent! This home features hardwood floors and has off-street parking (driveway).

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
225 Lowry Street Northeast
225 Lowry Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
A rare find in intown Atlanta, this 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is perfectly located for walking, biking, MARTA rail service and interstate access when you are behind the wheel. Washer and Dryer being installed before tenant move-in.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Poncey-Highland
1 Unit Available
1141 North Avenue Northeast
1141 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$975
700 sqft
We have Studio/1BTH Apartment with access to Freedom Parkway and walking distance to Little 5 Points and Candler Park! . Amenities include a courtyard with picnic area, off-street parking, onsite laundry.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
893 Willivee Drive
893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1068 sqft
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
255 Jefferson Pl
255 Jefferson Place, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
864 sqft
Amazing second floor condo near city of Decatur, Emory University and walking distance from Oakhurst Village. This 2br/1ba condo is zoned City Schools of Decatur and is less than a mile from East Lake Marta Station.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Lake Claire
1 Unit Available
2088 DeKalb Avenue Northeast
2088 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3500 sqft
2088 Dekalb Ave sits in Lake Claire, one of Atlanta's greatest and most walkable neighborhoods.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
846 Briarcliff Rd NE
846 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
846 Briarcliff Road is situated between the communities of Virginia-Highland & Druid Hills.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1265 Linden Court NE
1265 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2101 sqft
You will be impressed! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1 Unit Available
132 Huron St
132 Huron Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Ideal Decatur location. The apartment is less than a 1 mile walk to Decatur Square, and less than 8 minute drive to Emory. One of Decatur's most sought after neighborhoods, Great Lakes.The home is a Quadraplex, 4 completely separate apartments.
City Guide for Druid Hills, GA

"Georgia, Georgia / The whole day through / Just an old sweet song / Keeps Georgia / On my mind." -Ray Charles, "Georgia on My Mind"

Atlanta is one of the Georgia's biggest and best cities. One of the biggest and best small towns within that city is Druid Hills - home to about 15,000 people. Druid Hills boasts some of Atlanta's most important landmarks, including Emory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (formally known as the CDC). However, it's also where you can find beautiful homes - including old and new houses, luxurious property rentals and awesome amenities. If you're thinking of moving to the Atlanta area and want a place to live that offers some of the city's best amenities but also lovely neighborhood living, then you should look no further than Druid Hills. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Druid Hills, GA

Finding an apartment in Druid Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

