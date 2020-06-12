/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
317 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA
Morningside - Lenox Park
63 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Druid Hills
16 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1230 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1080 Woodbridge Hollow Northeast - 1
1080 Woodbridge Hollow Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1542 sqft
1080 Woodbridge is a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in the best residential area the city has to offer. At 1,542 sf, this townhome offers plenty of space for a small family (Morningside ES, Inman MS, and Grady HS) or an ideal roommate set up.
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1232 Carol Lane NE
1232 Carol Lane Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME ON A QUIET STREET JUST OFF BRIARCLIFF RD. VERY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AND EMORY.
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Woodland Hills
16 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Mason Mill
33 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1070 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Woodland Hills
22 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
19 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
428 Page Ave
428 Page Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful tri-level condo on chandler park. 1st level garage and bonus room in back, with small deck. 2nd level has dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and living room that has a large deck that overlooks the park.
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
582 Emory Oaks Way
582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1361 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances.
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
561 Emory Oaks Way
561 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished & Spacious 2BR/2BA near Emory - Property Id: 223240 Available beginning June 15th, 2020 1335sq. ft.
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
1229 Euclid Avenue NE
1229 Euclid Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1132 sqft
Charming top floor corner unit condo in Candler Park! Walk to restaurants & shopping. Freshly painted throughout, renovated bathrooms, high ceilings, large kitchen, decorative fireplace with classic built-ins, hardwood floors throughout.
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
1594 McLendon Avenue
1594 Mclendon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Candler Park Townhouse duplex close to Emory/CDC, downtown and midtown Atlanta, Virginia Highland, Decatur. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath upstairs.
Poncey-Highland
1 Unit Available
978 North Ave
978 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1377 sqft
Experience living inside a piece of history in one of Atlanta's most unsung school-loft conversations. Once operating as Highland Elementary, this award-winning building still maintains its old schoolhouse charm.
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
996 Courtenay Drive NE
996 Courtenay Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1564 sqft
Morningside bungalow with loads of charm nestled on a quiet street! Formal rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a home office/den on main. Kitchen with eating area. gleaming hardwoods, screened front porch. Full bath in basement.
Results within 5 miles of Druid Hills
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
27 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
958 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Medlock Park
51 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Summerhill
42 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Old Fourth Ward
15 Units Available
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1138 sqft
Living in this community means free cable, high-speed internet and amenities ranging from yoga and a gym to a basketball court and grilling area. Located adjacent to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Clarkston
27 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Home Park
52 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1114 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
North Buckhead
14 Units Available
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1306 sqft
Located just across the street from classy Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall. Apartment community with 24-hour gym, outdoor entertainment and grill. Gorgeous units with bay windows, built-in bookshelves and modern finishes.
