1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
301 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA
Morningside - Lenox Park
63 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Druid Hills
12 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
833 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1392 Normandy Drive NE # 4
1392 Normandy Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
764 sqft
Top Floor Unit Featuring Open Concept Living with Hardwood Floors Throughout in an Ideal Location- Close to Emory, CDC, Virginia Highland & More! Front Door Reveals Oversized Living Room with Coat Closet and French Doors Leading to Balcony
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1896 Ridgewood Dr
1896 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3838 sqft
Currently being renovated. One Bedroom unit. Part of 5 units in the House. All units have outside, separate entrance doors. Tenant pays gas & electric. Landlord pays water & trash. Hardwood Floors. High Ceilings.
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3
451 Durand Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** COVID-19 Move in special! $1,195/month for a 2-year lease.
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
18 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
717 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Woodland Hills
22 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Woodland Hills
16 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
910 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Clairmont Heights
2 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
980 sqft
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A
1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
925 sqft
Unit A Available 06/20/20 Virginia Highland Neighborhood! Great location! - Property Id: 152266 Newly refurbished duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
225 Lowry Street Northeast
225 Lowry Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
A rare find in intown Atlanta, this 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is perfectly located for walking, biking, MARTA rail service and interstate access when you are behind the wheel. Washer and Dryer being installed before tenant move-in.
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
789 Frederica Street
789 Frederica Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
824 sqft
Spacious, light filled, open floor plan unit with lots of storage, washer and dryer in unit, and off street parking! Charming - hardwood floors, and large screened porch to enjoy your morning coffee, or your end of the day glass of wine! Easy walk
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
846 Briarcliff Rd NE
846 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1400 sqft
846 Briarcliff Road is situated between the communities of Virginia-Highland & Druid Hills.
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1 Unit Available
132 Huron St
132 Huron Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Ideal Decatur location. The apartment is less than a 1 mile walk to Decatur Square, and less than 8 minute drive to Emory. One of Decatur's most sought after neighborhoods, Great Lakes.The home is a Quadraplex, 4 completely separate apartments.
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1171 E Rock Springs Road NE
1171 East Rock Springs Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath guest apartment located in the heart of "Morningside".
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
472 Clifton Road
472 Clifton Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1216 sqft
Great rental in the heart of Candler Park minutes from beltline and Inman Park. Property is fully furnished and turnket ready for move in.
Atkins Park
1 Unit Available
823 N Highland Avenue NE # 1
823 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Light & bright spacious apartment located on main level (1 of 4 apartments in building). Walk to everything Virginia Highlands has to offer! New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Midtown
44 Units Available
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
Verified
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
Centennial Hill
63 Units Available
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
671 sqft
Downtown Atlanta Luxury High RiseGeneration is redefining what it means to live downtown. A destination, a sought after address and an expectation of quality living.
Knight Park - Howell Station
59 Units Available
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
826 sqft
Limited time promotion: Six Weeks Free on 13 month lease terms, apply now and must move-in by 5/31/2020. *Inquire for more details.
Buckhead Forest
12 Units Available
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
909 sqft
Prime location with shopping and dining; residents enjoy a putting green, swimming pool and fitness center. Units have a patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Berkeley Park
17 Units Available
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
829 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
