362 Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
63 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1 sqft
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1392 Normandy Drive NE # 4
1392 Normandy Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
764 sqft
Top Floor Unit Featuring Open Concept Living with Hardwood Floors Throughout in an Ideal Location- Close to Emory, CDC, Virginia Highland & More! Front Door Reveals Oversized Living Room with Coat Closet and French Doors Leading to Balcony

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1896 Ridgewood Dr
1896 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently being renovated. One Bedroom unit. Part of 5 units in the House. All units have outside, separate entrance doors. Tenant pays gas & electric. Landlord pays water & trash. Hardwood Floors. High Ceilings.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1363 Markan Dr Ne
1363 Markan Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1411 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! EASY WALK TO N. HIGHLAND AND ALL VA HIGHLANDS HAS TO OFFER. RECENTLY REMODELED. 1 YO GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CABINETS, NEW TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND MAIN LEVEL BATH. NEW VANITIES IN ALL BATHS. NEW CEILING FANS AND LIGHTS THROUGHOUT.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1255 Stillwood Drive NE
1255 Stillwood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2811 sqft
Renovated hilltop Virginia Highland 2 story w/dramatic entry hall and high-end architectural features. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances, island gas cooking with bar seating, and breakfast area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Mason Mill
30 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
18 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Woodland Hills
22 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
$
Woodland Hills
16 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Clairmont Heights
2 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A
1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
925 sqft
Unit A Available 06/20/20 Virginia Highland Neighborhood! Great location! - Property Id: 152266 Newly refurbished duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Atkins Park
1 Unit Available
1112 Ponce de Leon Ave
1112 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Available 07/01/20 Atkins Park location Perfect roommate plan. - Property Id: 125960 Great location. Walk to stores, beltline, parks and restaurants. Interior just painted.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
505 Oakdale Rd Unit 2
505 Oakdale Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1401 sqft
Spacious and Stunning 3 Beds 2 Baths Available in Candler Park! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Candler Park features modern kitchen that opens to living room with hardwood floors and fire place.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1664 Briarcliff Rd
1664 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1240 sqft
Charming Home in Great Location - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, stainless range, stainless built-in microwave, stainless dishwasher. Very convenient location. No section 8.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Lake Claire
1 Unit Available
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom home for rent! This home features hardwood floors and has off-street parking (driveway).

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Poncey-Highland
1 Unit Available
1141 North Avenue Northeast
1141 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$975
700 sqft
We have Studio/1BTH Apartment with access to Freedom Parkway and walking distance to Little 5 Points and Candler Park! . Amenities include a courtyard with picnic area, off-street parking, onsite laundry.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
893 Willivee Drive
893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1068 sqft
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
789 Frederica Street
789 Frederica Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
824 sqft
Spacious, light filled, open floor plan unit with lots of storage, washer and dryer in unit, and off street parking! Charming - hardwood floors, and large screened porch to enjoy your morning coffee, or your end of the day glass of wine! Easy walk

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1434 Wembley Court NE
1434 Wembley Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3217 sqft
Stunning nearly new Townhome! Gated Community! Move-in today to new flooring throughout & freshly painted interiors! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan w/10 ft ceilings, white cabinetry in kitchen, fireside shelving, & refinished

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE
1001 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
Charming bungalow, 2/1 duplex. This warm, bright home has been completely updated with emphasis on the original charm and character. Amazing new kitchen with granite counter tops, S.S. appliances, cabinetry and lighting.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
846 Briarcliff Rd NE
846 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
846 Briarcliff Road is situated between the communities of Virginia-Highland & Druid Hills.
City Guide for Druid Hills, GA

"Georgia, Georgia / The whole day through / Just an old sweet song / Keeps Georgia / On my mind." -Ray Charles, "Georgia on My Mind"

Atlanta is one of the Georgia's biggest and best cities. One of the biggest and best small towns within that city is Druid Hills - home to about 15,000 people. Druid Hills boasts some of Atlanta's most important landmarks, including Emory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (formally known as the CDC). However, it's also where you can find beautiful homes - including old and new houses, luxurious property rentals and awesome amenities. If you're thinking of moving to the Atlanta area and want a place to live that offers some of the city's best amenities but also lovely neighborhood living, then you should look no further than Druid Hills. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Druid Hills, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Druid Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

