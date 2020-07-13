/
apartments with pool
330 Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
52 Units Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Druid Hills
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,874
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
$
25 Units Available
Mason Mill
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,383
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
15 Units Available
Woodland Hills
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Clairmont Heights
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Woodland Hills
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
5 Units Available
Poncey-Highland
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,834
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1194 sqft
These updated apartments feature Nest technology, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage and bathtubs give you plenty of room to spread out.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
825 Highland Lane NE
825 Highland Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1275 sqft
Lovely Classic 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Fantastic Location! Spacious home on the 3rd floor. Features a gorgeous kitchen w/stained cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops & cooking island.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Adair Park
307 Adair Street
307 Adair Street, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Welcome home. This freshly renovated gem sits in one of Decatur's best kept secrets. The Decatur Townhouses community is adjacent to Adair Park and walkable to Downtown Decatur, Oakhurst, Marta and more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Medlock Park
737 Sunnybrook Drive
737 Sunnybrook Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
move in ready rental in hot Medlock Park. Both bathrooms have been renovated, updated kitchen & new flooring in the in-law-suite area., great room mate layout with separate in-law suite.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Westchester Hills
1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8
1010 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1014 sqft
2BR/2BA condo convenient to shopping & dining adjacent to the Woodlands Garden wildlife sanctuary. Unit features parquet floors, energy efficient windows, updated kitchen & new appliances steps to the private community pool.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Lake Claire
255 Southerland Terrace NE
255 Southerland Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2411 sqft
Upscale city living in a small townhouse community. Mary Lin school district, next to Lake Claire pool.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
74 Units Available
Garden Hills
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
26 Units Available
Sweet Auburn
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
36 Units Available
Midtown
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,017
2392 sqft
Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
27 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,248
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
32 Units Available
Virginia Highland
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
15 Units Available
Buford Highway
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
84 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
10 Units Available
Lenox Park
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
9 Units Available
Garden Hills
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1204 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in fashionable Buckhead featuring social spaces, a gym and a yoga room. The one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly homes boast keyless entry, wood-like flooring, NEST thermostats and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
