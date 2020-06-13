497 Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA with balcony
Atlanta is one of the Georgia's biggest and best cities. One of the biggest and best small towns within that city is Druid Hills - home to about 15,000 people. Druid Hills boasts some of Atlanta's most important landmarks, including Emory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (formally known as the CDC). However, it's also where you can find beautiful homes - including old and new houses, luxurious property rentals and awesome amenities. If you're thinking of moving to the Atlanta area and want a place to live that offers some of the city's best amenities but also lovely neighborhood living, then you should look no further than Druid Hills. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Druid Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.