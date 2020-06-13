Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

497 Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA with balcony

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morningside - Lenox Park
65 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1 sqft
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3
743 Houston Mill Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 3BR/2BA apartment near Emory - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Amazing location on Emory's campus across the street from CDC and walking distance Emory campus.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1232 Carol Lane NE
1232 Carol Lane Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME ON A QUIET STREET JUST OFF BRIARCLIFF RD. VERY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AND EMORY.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1375 Edmund Court NE
1375 Edmund Court, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
2144 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious & inviting residence in Morningside school district in a superb Virginia-Highland location, equally convenient to Midtown, Emory/CDC, Decatur and Downtown.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
1982 Westminster Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY. Availability: Ready Now!! Charming remodeled home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1377 Markan Drive NE
1377 Markan Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment in Bungalow-style duplex with 1 off-street parking (no on-street parking). Dated kitchen with white wood cabinets, formica tops, electric cook top, electric wall oven, and full size washer and dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1363 Markan Dr Ne
1363 Markan Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1411 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! EASY WALK TO N. HIGHLAND AND ALL VA HIGHLANDS HAS TO OFFER. RECENTLY REMODELED. 1 YO GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CABINETS, NEW TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND MAIN LEVEL BATH. NEW VANITIES IN ALL BATHS. NEW CEILING FANS AND LIGHTS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1255 Stillwood Drive NE
1255 Stillwood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2811 sqft
Renovated hilltop Virginia Highland 2 story w/dramatic entry hall and high-end architectural features. Chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances, island gas cooking with bar seating, and breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
18 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Woodland Hills
22 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Woodland Hills
16 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
16 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clairmont Heights
4 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,391
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
Mason Mill
32 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast
843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2374 sqft
Adorable brick bungalow on popular Morningside street, close to restaurants, shopping and Piedmont Park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
582 Emory Oaks Way
582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1361 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
225 Lowry Street Northeast
225 Lowry Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
A rare find in intown Atlanta, this 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is perfectly located for walking, biking, MARTA rail service and interstate access when you are behind the wheel. Washer and Dryer being installed before tenant move-in.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A
1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
925 sqft
Unit A Available 06/20/20 Virginia Highland Neighborhood! Great location! - Property Id: 152266 Newly refurbished duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Atkins Park
1 Unit Available
1112 Ponce de Leon Ave
1112 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Available 07/01/20 Atkins Park location Perfect roommate plan. - Property Id: 125960 Great location. Walk to stores, beltline, parks and restaurants. Interior just painted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
561 Emory Oaks Way
561 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished & Spacious 2BR/2BA near Emory - Property Id: 223240 Available beginning June 15th, 2020 1335sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2364 Desmond Drive
2364 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
2364 Desmond Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Cottage Style Home with Office in Medlock Park! - Available for move in February 1st, this updated cottage-style home is nestled just off Clairmont Ave.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
428 Page Ave
428 Page Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful tri-level condo on chandler park. 1st level garage and bonus room in back, with small deck. 2nd level has dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and living room that has a large deck that overlooks the park.
City Guide for Druid Hills, GA

"Georgia, Georgia / The whole day through / Just an old sweet song / Keeps Georgia / On my mind." -Ray Charles, "Georgia on My Mind"

Atlanta is one of the Georgia's biggest and best cities. One of the biggest and best small towns within that city is Druid Hills - home to about 15,000 people. Druid Hills boasts some of Atlanta's most important landmarks, including Emory and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (formally known as the CDC). However, it's also where you can find beautiful homes - including old and new houses, luxurious property rentals and awesome amenities. If you're thinking of moving to the Atlanta area and want a place to live that offers some of the city's best amenities but also lovely neighborhood living, then you should look no further than Druid Hills. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Druid Hills, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Druid Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

