Druid Hills, GA
Highland Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Highland Square

1400 Briarcliff Rd NE · (678) 263-7673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Druid Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-0422 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,507

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-0703 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 001-0307 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,874

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
new construction
online portal
cats allowed
hot tub
Highland Square apartments is a hidden treasure nestled in the heart of Virginia Highlands and just minutes away from Emory University. After recent renovations, Highland Square boasts brand new community amenities and apartment upgrades, such as rich granite countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, an outdoor fireplace, bocce ball court, bike storage station, and much more!

Service is the hallmark of the Highland Square staff. We are committed to finding you the best apartment home, responding to requests quickly, and consistently providing distinguished service to our valued residents. The team at Highland Square is ready to make this your new home today! Call us to schedule a tour or request additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $95 per applicant (non-refundable)
Deposit: $375.00 (minimum), up to 1st month Rent. Refundable at end of lease term.
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee (non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet); $600 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per rent for one pet; $30/month per rent for two pets
restrictions: One Pet Up to 65lbs or Maximum Two Pets Up to 65lbs. Breed Restrictions Apply. Maximum weight limit for one or either two pets is 65 total combined weights.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: on balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Square have any available units?
Highland Square has 3 units available starting at $1,507 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Highland Square have?
Some of Highland Square's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Square currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Square is pet friendly.
Does Highland Square offer parking?
Yes, Highland Square offers parking.
Does Highland Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Square have a pool?
Yes, Highland Square has a pool.
Does Highland Square have accessible units?
No, Highland Square does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Highland Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Highland Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highland Square has units with air conditioning.
