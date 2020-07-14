Highland Square

Lease Length: 4-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $95 per applicant (non-refundable)
Deposit: $375.00 (minimum), up to 1st month Rent. Refundable at end of lease term.
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee (non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet); $600 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per rent for one pet; $30/month per rent for two pets
restrictions: One Pet Up to 65lbs or Maximum Two Pets Up to 65lbs. Breed Restrictions Apply. Maximum weight limit for one or either two pets is 65 total combined weights.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: on balcony