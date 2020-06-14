/
104 Furnished Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA
Morningside - Lenox Park
64 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
1 Unit Available
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3
743 Houston Mill Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 3BR/2BA apartment near Emory - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Amazing location on Emory's campus across the street from CDC and walking distance Emory campus.
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1538 Beech Valley Way NE
1538 Beech Valley Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1547 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished 3bd/2ba Top Level unit in a duplex available for short and long term rental. Located in a very desirable, walkable, and historic Atlanta neighborhood - Druid Hills/Morningside.
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
841 NE Artwood Road NE
841 Artwood Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1500 sqft
Best location ever! FULLY FURNISHED and tastefully appointed 3BR/2BA Located in the historic neighborhood of Druid Hills, NE Atlanta, home to Emory Hospital/University, CDC, Fernbank .
Results within 1 mile of Druid Hills
Clairmont Heights
2 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A
1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
925 sqft
Unit A Available 06/20/20 Virginia Highland Neighborhood! Great location! - Property Id: 152266 Newly refurbished duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
561 Emory Oaks Way
561 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished & Spacious 2BR/2BA near Emory - Property Id: 223240 Available beginning June 15th, 2020 1335sq. ft.
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE
1001 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
Charming bungalow, 2/1 duplex. This warm, bright home has been completely updated with emphasis on the original charm and character. Amazing new kitchen with granite counter tops, S.S. appliances, cabinetry and lighting.
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1 Unit Available
132 Huron St
132 Huron Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Ideal Decatur location. The apartment is less than a 1 mile walk to Decatur Square, and less than 8 minute drive to Emory. One of Decatur's most sought after neighborhoods, Great Lakes.The home is a Quadraplex, 4 completely separate apartments.
Virginia Highland
1 Unit Available
1185 Lanier Boulevard NE
1185 Lanier Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$9,750
5296 sqft
Fully furnished, light filled, luxurious home with open floor plan! High end kitchen with marble counters, white cabinets and walk-in pantry.
Lake Claire
1 Unit Available
255 Southerland Ter North East
255 Southerland Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2274 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Claire! This beautiful end unit townhouse tucked into one of Atlanta's most sought after neighborhoods is available immediately. Enjoy hardwood floors on the split level living area and carpeting upstairs in all the bedrooms.
Poncey-Highland
1 Unit Available
1012 Williams Mill Road
1012 Williams Mill Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4036 sqft
Fabulously furnished 5BR, 4.5BA home w/in walking distance to Inman Pk & VA Highlands w/ multiple parks, restaurants, shopping, and our popular Beltline.
Candler Park
1 Unit Available
472 Clifton Road
472 Clifton Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1216 sqft
Great rental in the heart of Candler Park minutes from beltline and Inman Park. Property is fully furnished and turnket ready for move in.
Inman Park
1 Unit Available
524 Seminole Avenue NE
524 Seminole Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
2942 sqft
Amazing fully furnished turn key rental in Inman Park! Located on a quiet street but close enough to all the shops, restaurants, and beltine that Inman Park has to offer! Features inlcude gated driveway, large parking pad, outdoor patio, full
Atkins Park
1 Unit Available
811 N HIghland Avenue NE
811 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4824 sqft
Amazing fully furnished turn key rental in the heart of Virginia Highland across from the Dark Horse! Walk to shops and restaurants in just seconds! This historic estate truly offers the taste of Atlanta!
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
212 Kirkwood Road Northeast - 1
212 Kirkwood Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
800 sqft
Welcome Home! This fully furnished and fully updated 2 bedroom apartment is centrally located on one of Kirkwood's best streets! Feels brand new with granite counters, subway backsplash, fresh paint, new tile, and fixtures! Open main living space
Results within 5 miles of Druid Hills
English Avenue
44 Units Available
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
$
SoNo
11 Units Available
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Old Fourth Ward
29 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Dresden East
23 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Piedmont Heights
41 Units Available
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,627
1528 sqft
Views of the Buckhead Skyline and midtown. Pet-friendly community with a pool and fitness center. Units feature kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances.
Atlantic Station
17 Units Available
The Exchange
470 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1051 sqft
Apartments are located close to multiple freeways and bus routes. Lounge on your private patio or balcony. Get things accomplished in the business center or exercise in the state-of-the-art gym.
Grant Park
57 Units Available
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
