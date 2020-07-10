/
apartments with washer dryer
419 Apartments for rent in Druid Hills, GA with washer-dryer
53 Units Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
1414 Emory Rd Ne
1414 Emory Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
Prime location, 5 to 10-minute stroll to Emory University yet in a quiet residential area of Druid Hills. Classic Druid Hills architecture on a deep lot with of off-street parking in back of house and garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
1891 Edinburgh Ter
1891 Edinburgh Terrace Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1216 sqft
A great home! Walk to Emory & restaurants, PLUS a park in your backyard! Kitchen features SS appliances, gas range, microwave, dishwasher & stack washer/dryer. Full walk-up attic provides great additional storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
1230 N Decatur Road NE
1230 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,295
3464 sqft
Stately Colonial Manor right off of the Emory Campus on N.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
1232 Carol Lane NE
1232 Carol Lane Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME ON A QUIET STREET JUST OFF BRIARCLIFF RD. VERY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AND EMORY.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
1375 Edmund Court NE
1375 Edmund Court, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
2144 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious & inviting residence in Morningside school district in a superb Virginia-Highland location, equally convenient to Midtown, Emory/CDC, Decatur and Downtown.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
1377 Markan Drive NE
1377 Markan Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment in Bungalow-style duplex with 1 off-street parking (no on-street parking). Dated kitchen with white wood cabinets, formica tops, electric cook top, electric wall oven, and full size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
841 NE Artwood Road NE
841 Artwood Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1500 sqft
Best location ever! FULLY FURNISHED and tastefully appointed 3BR/2BA Located in the historic neighborhood of Druid Hills, NE Atlanta, home to Emory Hospital/University, CDC, Fernbank .
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
15 Units Available
Woodland Hills
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Woodland Hills
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,287
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Clairmont Heights
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Poncey-Highland
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,834
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1194 sqft
These updated apartments feature Nest technology, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage and bathtubs give you plenty of room to spread out.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
892 Ponce De Leon Avenue # 1
892 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
NEW Construction 1/1 Apartments Situated between Virginia Highland & Ponce City Market makes this an ideal location! PERFECT For People w/ Active Lifestyles and wanting Beltline Living.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A
1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
925 sqft
Unit A Available 07/20/20 Virginia Highland Neighborhood! Great location! - Property Id: 152266 Beautiful duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Poncey-Highland
993 North Avenue NE
993 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1380 sqft
Classic charming Craftsman style with open floorplan in a great intown location. High Ceiling with lots of windows full of day light. hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite and new SS appliances. Renovated bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clairmont Heights
582 Emory Oaks Way
582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1361 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
825 Highland Lane NE
825 Highland Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1275 sqft
Lovely Classic 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Fantastic Location! Spacious home on the 3rd floor. Features a gorgeous kitchen w/stained cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops & cooking island.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Adair Park
307 Adair Street
307 Adair Street, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Welcome home. This freshly renovated gem sits in one of Decatur's best kept secrets. The Decatur Townhouses community is adjacent to Adair Park and walkable to Downtown Decatur, Oakhurst, Marta and more.
Last updated July 2 at 07:42pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Clairmont Heights
565 Emory Oaks Way
565 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1335 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor, located off Clairmont Rd/N.Decatur Rd. Close to Emory University, walk to shopping and restaurants and short drive to downtown Decatur, public transportation.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Virginia Highland
1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE
1163 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1301 sqft
Charming cottage on large lot. Living room with fireplace and built-in cabinets. Dining room with wall sconces and french doors to screen porch. Separate small den (possible 3rd bedroom or office).
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
305 Sisson Avenue NE
305 Sisson Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
981 sqft
Hot Hot Hot Kirkwood Neighborhood, Hip & Sunny Bungalow on great street, close to all that Kirkwood and Decatur have to offer. 2 BR / 1 BA with separate Living Room and Dining Room.
