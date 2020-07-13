Amenities
3992 Castlewood Parkway - This Beautiful all brick home is available for sale in Castlewood Subdivision, Centrally located, close to amenities, shopping and interstate. Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2165 square feet, freshly painted, Entry Foyer, Dining Room, and Family room with fireplace and built-ins, Eat in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, stainless appliances, recently tiled floor, Laundry Room, 2 Car Garage, split floor plan 2nd master/in law suite, skylights, manicured lawn, front sprinkler system fenced back yard
(RLNE4670445)