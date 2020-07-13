All apartments in Columbus
3992 Castlewood Parkway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3992 Castlewood Parkway

3992 Castlewood Parkway · (706) 494-3876
Location

3992 Castlewood Parkway, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3992 Castlewood Parkway · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2165 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3992 Castlewood Parkway - This Beautiful all brick home is available for sale in Castlewood Subdivision, Centrally located, close to amenities, shopping and interstate. Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2165 square feet, freshly painted, Entry Foyer, Dining Room, and Family room with fireplace and built-ins, Eat in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, stainless appliances, recently tiled floor, Laundry Room, 2 Car Garage, split floor plan 2nd master/in law suite, skylights, manicured lawn, front sprinkler system fenced back yard

(RLNE4670445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3992 Castlewood Parkway have any available units?
3992 Castlewood Parkway has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3992 Castlewood Parkway have?
Some of 3992 Castlewood Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3992 Castlewood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3992 Castlewood Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3992 Castlewood Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3992 Castlewood Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3992 Castlewood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3992 Castlewood Parkway offers parking.
Does 3992 Castlewood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3992 Castlewood Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3992 Castlewood Parkway have a pool?
No, 3992 Castlewood Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3992 Castlewood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3992 Castlewood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3992 Castlewood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3992 Castlewood Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
