Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM

32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$940
1119 sqft
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$809
1264 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
8 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1471 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1051 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$910
1099 sqft
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
42 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$740
1012 sqft
Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price.
1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1105 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
23 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6010 Flat Rock Road
6010 Flat Rock Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1285 sqft
Renovated Farmhouse Located in Midland! - Charming, remodeled home with all new cabinetry, paint and appliances! Lawn care is included! The leasing of this home does not include the use of any of the pasture land surrounding the home or use of the

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1027 34th Avenue
1027 34th Avenue, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$595
792 sqft
CURRENTLY ON HOLD - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom **TOTAL ELECTRIC** Newly Remolded Home (Pictures to Come) - CURRENTLY ON HOLD - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom TOTAL ELECTRIC.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3625 Arkansas Drive
3625 Arkansas Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Carolyne Ridge - Property Id: 267986 Gated Apartment Community. All units are large 2 bedroom at 1,000 sq. feet and include cable, water, pest control and trash pickup. Very nice well maintained lush grounds. Complex is near the college.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
71 Lanier Dr.
71 Lanier Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent - Affordable rent of $550 for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with wood floors through out except tile in bath, kitchen, and laundry room. Has a separate dining room, large laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Winston Road
1206 Winston Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$575
868 sqft
ON HOLD***Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA*** - ON HOLD - Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Connection, Hardwood Floors, Fenced backyard, Stove Included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Columbus
1 Unit Available
1201 Front Avenue #321
1201 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1448 sqft
Elegant, Riverfront Property! - This loft features granite counter tops throughout and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of a fitness center and out grills on site.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25
4312 Old Macon Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1004 sqft
EASY LIVING and Terrific 2 BR 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6224 Olde Towne Dr Apt B
6224 Old Towne Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
EASY LIVING! Terrific 2 BR 2 BA Duplex with over 1100 SF, Lovely Living Room, Gleaming Wood Floors, Charming Kitchen plus Separate Dining Room, w/ Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal, and Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1819 Shannon Dr
1819 Shannon Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1400 sqft
Formal living room and dining room. Full eat-in kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator. W/D connection. Central gas heat and central air. Rear fencing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2614 19th Ave
2614 19th Avenue, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1328 sqft
Living Room W/Fireplace(Which Is Non-Operational), Dining Room, Bonus Room, Kitchen W/Stove, Laundry Room, Central H/A, Rear Fence, Garage(Outdoor Pets Only)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1402 33RD STREET
1402 33rd Street, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
To view bring ID and $20 cash key deposit to check out a key. The office is located at 7519 Fortson Rd., Suite 2F Columbus, GA 31909.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3111 15th Avenue - Unit 2
3111 15th Ave, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$875
765 sqft
Gorgeous Newly Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home- Upper Unit. Hardwood Floors, New Windows, Central AC system, and Appliances. Inviting Balcony to Enjoy all Year Round As Well As Large Fenced In Back Yard . Water/ Sewer/ Garbage Included.

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbus rents increased moderately over the past month

Columbus rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $780 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $780 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Columbus.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

