/
/
/
LaGrange College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:06 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near LaGrange College
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Lee`s Crossing
119 Old Airport Rd, LaGrange, GA
1 Bedroom
$770
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$935
1259 sqft
Where quality living meets affordability. Just minutes from the downtown square, city park, restaurants and much more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Dixie Creek Dr
200 Dixie Creek Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1709 sqft
Have your cake and eat it too! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in popular Creekside Subdivision just a stone's throw from Downtown LaGrange.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
222 Beechwood Cir
222 Beechwood Circle, LaGrange, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
Recently renovated with new cement siding, new deck, kitchen remodel, hardwood floors throughout, large laundry room. Excellent subdivision walk to schools & playground/park. Hollis Hand School Zone.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
511 Sylvan Dr
511 Sylvan Drive, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1901 sqft
511 Sylvan Dr Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 07/20/20 - Charming neighborhood - this home sits in a great area near LaGrange College off Gordon Street. Lots of space in this 1900 SQ FT cozy home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1500 Elm St
1500 Elm Street, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1058 sqft
1500 Elm St - Great house with 3 bedrooms,1 bath, eat in kitchen ready to move in Utilities: City of LaGrange School Zone: Troup High (EKMS) DIRECTIONS: From Vernon Rd turn on to Park Avenue then right on to Elm St. (RLNE5874774)
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Martin Luther King
115 Martin Luther King Jr Court, LaGrange, GA
2 Bedrooms
$790
Home for Rent - This is a 2 bedroom home located in established neighborhood. Family room and separate living room. Freshly painted, new flooring. Looks Good. Call for Private showing. (RLNE2138711)
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GAColumbus, GANewnan, GAAuburn, ALDouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GAEast Point, GACollege Park, GA
Lithia Springs, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAPhenix City, ALUnion City, GA