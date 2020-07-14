Apartment List
62 Apartments For Rent Near Auburn University

Last updated June 2 at 02:08 PM
13 Units Available
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with bright, open living spaces. On-site amenities include two pools, a tennis court, and a fitness center. Each home offers a private patio or balcony, king-sized bedrooms, and lots of storage.
Last updated October 11 at 08:25 PM
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
447 W Longleaf Dr #1516
447 W Longleaf Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
447 W Longleaf Dr #1516 Available 08/01/20 Upstairs 2BR unit at Gated Longleaf Villas - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs unit. This unit is spacious and has an open concept kitchen, dining, and great room.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Stage Road
1005 Cumberland Drive
1005 Cumberland Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1325 sqft
1005 Cumberland Drive Available 08/05/20 Family House Rental - Immaculate one level brick ranch home completely updated in the heart of Auburn.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
760 E. Samford Ave.
760 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
760 E. Samford Ave. Available 08/10/20 706 E. Samford - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, D/W and disposal, central heat & A/C, washer and dryer furnished, wood look vinyl and tile floors, Yard maintenance provided.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1412 Cloverbrook Circle
1412 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
Cloverbrook Cir - Great one-level home close to Auburn University and the Arts District. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood floors in entry, dining room and den. New carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Stage Road
2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
635 Wrights Mill Rd.
635 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
635 Wrights Mill Rd. Available 08/01/20 Nice Home in Great Location on Wrights Mill Road - Fantastic Location in the Heart of Auburn. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on Wright's Mill Road.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Solamere
253 Solamere Lane
253 Solamere Lane, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3088 sqft
253 Solamere Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Solamere with basement - This charming 3 level home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Great Room is open to dining room and well appointed kitchen.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
324 N. Ross, Unit B4
324 N Ross St, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1034 sqft
Regency Square Condo, Unit B4 - Freshly painted July 2020, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher, granite kitchen counter top, shiplap accent wall, central heat and A/C, carpet and hardwood flooring, Washer & dryer furnished.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Creekside of Auburn
Creekside #4301 650 Dekalb Street #4301
650 Dekalb Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,240
Creekside #4301 650 Dekalb Street #4301 Available 08/14/20 Creekside of Auburn #4301 - Spacious four bedroom four and a half bathroom town home in Creekside of Auburn! Located minutes from Campus with amenities such as a Resort Style Pool,

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1957 Wire Road, #4
1957 Wire Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Madison Park - FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED UNIT-Kitchen with stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Central heat & A/C, carpet and tile flooring, Washer & Dryer furnished. NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906072)

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1317 Sycamore Drive
1317 Sycamore Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1973 sqft
Cary Woods Subdivision - Completely updated ranch in Cary Woods neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Fresh paint, new roof, new hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
429 Harper Avenue
429 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
429 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield II Condos - DEERFIELD II CONDOS: Very spacious unfurnished condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
433 Harper Avenue
433 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
433 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield I Condos - DEERFIELD I CONDOS: Spacious unfurnished townhouse style condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2027 Cox Road
2027 Lee Road 12, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
2027 Cox Road Available 08/01/20 Private Cottage - Cute private cottage in the woods. This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage has an open concept living room and kitchen. Dishwasher, refrigerator, oven and washer/dryer are included.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128
626 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128 Available 08/01/20 Furnished apartment available in August - The Hub condos include, Pool, Rec Room, and Hot tup access. This unit is furnished and includes Water, Electricity, Washer and Dryer, and much more.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
449 N. Donahue #4
449 N Donahue Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
449 N. Donahue #4 Available 08/07/20 449 N. Donahue Dr. Unit 4 - TIGER INN EAST CONDOS-Kitchen w/ stove, ref., D/W, disposal, central gas heat & A/C, carpet and hardwood floors, washer & dryer furn. NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785719)

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
218 Redwood Ct
218 Redwood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1995 sqft
218 Redwood Ct Available 07/15/20 218 Redwood Court - Spacious home on corner lot in established Auburn Subdivision. Formal living room, large den with decorative fireplace overlooking back patio, eat-in kitchen. Double carport and fenced backyard.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
380 Butternut Drive
380 Butternut Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2270 sqft
380 Butternut Drive Available 08/10/20 Hickory Woods Auburn - Private Oasis in the Heart of Auburn. Fantastic updates 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Floors are hardwood, ceramic tile, and carpet. Fireplace. 2 outside deck living spaces.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Shelton Park
516 Waynewood Court
516 Waynewood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
516 Waynewood Court - New Construction Home in the Auburn Loop! One level, hardwood floors throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home is on a cul-de-sac. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, double car garage, large back deck. No pets.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
418 Green Street
418 Green Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
418 Green Street Available 07/20/20 418 Green Street - Kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, central gas heat & AC, carpeted, W/D connections. Lawn service provided. ADULT PET ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4966475)

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
868 Twin Forks Ave #3
868 Twin Forks Avenue, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1643 sqft
Twin Forks Townhomes - New Construction - Brand new townhome located just off N. Dean Rd in Auburn. Main level has open concept living, dining, kitchen and one bedroom with ensuite bath.

