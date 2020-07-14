/
/
/
Auburn University
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:19 AM
62 Apartments For Rent Near Auburn University
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 2 at 02:08 PM
13 Units Available
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with bright, open living spaces. On-site amenities include two pools, a tennis court, and a fitness center. Each home offers a private patio or balcony, king-sized bedrooms, and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated October 11 at 08:25 PM
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
447 W Longleaf Dr #1516
447 W Longleaf Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
447 W Longleaf Dr #1516 Available 08/01/20 Upstairs 2BR unit at Gated Longleaf Villas - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs unit. This unit is spacious and has an open concept kitchen, dining, and great room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Stage Road
1005 Cumberland Drive
1005 Cumberland Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1325 sqft
1005 Cumberland Drive Available 08/05/20 Family House Rental - Immaculate one level brick ranch home completely updated in the heart of Auburn.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
760 E. Samford Ave.
760 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
760 E. Samford Ave. Available 08/10/20 706 E. Samford - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, D/W and disposal, central heat & A/C, washer and dryer furnished, wood look vinyl and tile floors, Yard maintenance provided.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1412 Cloverbrook Circle
1412 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
Cloverbrook Cir - Great one-level home close to Auburn University and the Arts District. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood floors in entry, dining room and den. New carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Stage Road
2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
635 Wrights Mill Rd.
635 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
635 Wrights Mill Rd. Available 08/01/20 Nice Home in Great Location on Wrights Mill Road - Fantastic Location in the Heart of Auburn. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on Wright's Mill Road.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Solamere
253 Solamere Lane
253 Solamere Lane, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3088 sqft
253 Solamere Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Solamere with basement - This charming 3 level home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Great Room is open to dining room and well appointed kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
324 N. Ross, Unit B4
324 N Ross St, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1034 sqft
Regency Square Condo, Unit B4 - Freshly painted July 2020, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher, granite kitchen counter top, shiplap accent wall, central heat and A/C, carpet and hardwood flooring, Washer & dryer furnished.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Creekside of Auburn
Creekside #4301 650 Dekalb Street #4301
650 Dekalb Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,240
Creekside #4301 650 Dekalb Street #4301 Available 08/14/20 Creekside of Auburn #4301 - Spacious four bedroom four and a half bathroom town home in Creekside of Auburn! Located minutes from Campus with amenities such as a Resort Style Pool,
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1957 Wire Road, #4
1957 Wire Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Madison Park - FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED UNIT-Kitchen with stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Central heat & A/C, carpet and tile flooring, Washer & Dryer furnished. NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906072)
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1317 Sycamore Drive
1317 Sycamore Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1973 sqft
Cary Woods Subdivision - Completely updated ranch in Cary Woods neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Fresh paint, new roof, new hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
429 Harper Avenue
429 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
429 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield II Condos - DEERFIELD II CONDOS: Very spacious unfurnished condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
433 Harper Avenue
433 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
433 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield I Condos - DEERFIELD I CONDOS: Spacious unfurnished townhouse style condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2027 Cox Road
2027 Lee Road 12, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
2027 Cox Road Available 08/01/20 Private Cottage - Cute private cottage in the woods. This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage has an open concept living room and kitchen. Dishwasher, refrigerator, oven and washer/dryer are included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128
626 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128 Available 08/01/20 Furnished apartment available in August - The Hub condos include, Pool, Rec Room, and Hot tup access. This unit is furnished and includes Water, Electricity, Washer and Dryer, and much more.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
449 N. Donahue #4
449 N Donahue Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
449 N. Donahue #4 Available 08/07/20 449 N. Donahue Dr. Unit 4 - TIGER INN EAST CONDOS-Kitchen w/ stove, ref., D/W, disposal, central gas heat & A/C, carpet and hardwood floors, washer & dryer furn. NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785719)
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
218 Redwood Ct
218 Redwood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1995 sqft
218 Redwood Ct Available 07/15/20 218 Redwood Court - Spacious home on corner lot in established Auburn Subdivision. Formal living room, large den with decorative fireplace overlooking back patio, eat-in kitchen. Double carport and fenced backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
380 Butternut Drive
380 Butternut Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2270 sqft
380 Butternut Drive Available 08/10/20 Hickory Woods Auburn - Private Oasis in the Heart of Auburn. Fantastic updates 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Floors are hardwood, ceramic tile, and carpet. Fireplace. 2 outside deck living spaces.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Shelton Park
516 Waynewood Court
516 Waynewood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
516 Waynewood Court - New Construction Home in the Auburn Loop! One level, hardwood floors throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home is on a cul-de-sac. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, double car garage, large back deck. No pets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
418 Green Street
418 Green Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
418 Green Street Available 07/20/20 418 Green Street - Kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, central gas heat & AC, carpeted, W/D connections. Lawn service provided. ADULT PET ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4966475)
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
868 Twin Forks Ave #3
868 Twin Forks Avenue, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1643 sqft
Twin Forks Townhomes - New Construction - Brand new townhome located just off N. Dean Rd in Auburn. Main level has open concept living, dining, kitchen and one bedroom with ensuite bath.