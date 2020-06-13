Apartment List
118 Apartments for rent in Opelika, AL

118 Apartments for rent in Opelika, AL

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
403-A Harwell Hills
403 Avenue a, Opelika, AL
2 Bedrooms
$535
750 sqft
403 A Harwell Hills - Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W, central gas heat & A/C, gas water htr., carpeted, W/D conn., 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5851537)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Crawford Rd.
400 Crawford Road, Opelika, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1638 sqft
All the convenience of town without the super close neighbors!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Vero Court
205 Vero Court, Opelika, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
205 Vero Court Available 08/10/20 3bed/1bath House available August in Opelika! - This property is located not far from downtown Opelika.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue A Pelham Heights
11 Avenue a, Opelika, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
11 Pelham Heights - Single level, recently remodeled, 2 bedroom, 2 bath featuring large living room with decorative fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area, range, fridge, and dishwasher, bonus room/office, hard surface flooring throughout

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
819 Morris Ave Unit B
819 Morris Ave, Opelika, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1254 sqft
819 Morris Ave Unit B Available 04/10/20 Opelika Condo - Quiet, charming condo in North Opelika. Spacious living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings with skylights. Large master bedroom with attached bathroom and garden tub.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westshore Landing Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Auburn, AL with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Scottwoods Dr
600 Scotwood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2240 sqft
600 Scottwoods Dr Available 07/15/20 Single Family in Central Auburn - Fantastic One-Level Home with open floor plan that has been completely renovated.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
999 Starr Court
999 Starr Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1551 sqft
(New Price) Newly Built Three Bedroom House Ready to Move In! - Don't miss out on this three bedroom property which is available for rent now! While the house is located near the end of this quiet neighborhood, it is conveniently located close to

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1955 Stephanie Ct
1955 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Furnished Townhome - Beautiful newer construction townhome convenient to Auburn & Opelika. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, single car garage and back patio. **Fully Furnished.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1313 Tulip Court
1313 Tulip Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1920 sqft
3bed/2bath Residential House at Auburn Gardens at Gatewood! - This property could be available now or as late at July 15th! Ask the office for more details.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2040 Stephanie Court
2040 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2040 Stephanie Court Available 08/10/20 New Construction 3bed/2.
Last updated June 2 at 02:08pm
13 Units Available
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with bright, open living spaces. On-site amenities include two pools, a tennis court, and a fitness center. Each home offers a private patio or balcony, king-sized bedrooms, and lots of storage.
Last updated October 11 at 08:25pm
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.
Last updated April 8 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1230 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lundy Chase
1 Unit Available
749 Hunter Ct
749 Hunter Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1872 sqft
749 Hunter Ct Available 07/15/20 Lundy Chase Subdivision - Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Lundy Chase. Master bedroom with ensuite bath are located on the main level. 2 remaining bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103
808 North Gay Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
808 N. Gay St. Unit E-103 Available 08/01/20 College Oaks - Great New Construction Townhomes. Just one mile from campus. This townhome has an open floorplan downstairs including the kitchen, great room, and dining room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
272 Lee Road 158
272 Lee Rd, Lee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
272 Lee Road 158 Available 06/15/20 Single Family House on County Road 158 - Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath house with great covered front porch. This house is in the Smiths Station School district. Please call 334-319-4724 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
427, 429, 449 Harper Avenue
449 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
427, 429, 449 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield II - Very spacious unfurnished condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128
626 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128 Available 08/01/20 Furnished apartment available in August - The Hub condos include, Pool, Rec Room, and Hot tup access. This unit is furnished and includes Water, Electricity, Washer and Dryer, and much more.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shelton Park
1 Unit Available
1100 Chinook Street
1100 Chinook Avenue, Auburn, AL
Studio
$1,000
1050 sqft
1100 Chinook Street - Townhouse-Kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, central heat & A/C, wood look vinyl, carpet on the stairs, attached storage building, W/D conn. (Will furnish a washer and dryer for $1050/Mo.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stage Road
1 Unit Available
2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
522 North Donahue Drive #2
522 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
913 sqft
522 North Donahue Drive #2 Available 08/14/20 Tiger Inn #02 - Tiger Inn is a two-story condominium complex with two bedroom two bathroom units and is located on North Donahue Drive. It is only a few blocks away from the Auburn University campus.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cary Woods
1 Unit Available
505 N. Cary Drive
505 Cary Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3087 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom House on N Cary Drive Available! - This charming house is conveniently located close to campus and downtown Auburn yet hidden in an established neighborhood that is great for walking.

Median Rent in Opelika

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Opelika is $553, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $724.
Studio
$503
1 Bed
$553
2 Beds
$724
City GuideOpelika
"Never once forgotten my manners, 'cause my mama played in public housin’ Opelika, Alabama, but she had a different plan for me…" (-Bubba Sparxxx, "Nowhere")

Opelika is a city that has always been on the fast track. It started as the Trading Center of East Alabama, and today, revitalization is breathing new life into the area with close to $550 million in expansion projects. There are plenty of rentals in Opelika, Alabama once you know where to look. The nice thing about living in this area is no matter what neighborhood you’re in, the commute is less than 20 minutes pretty much anywhere. So it's safe to say the city has come a long way since Bubba Sparxxx sang those lyrics. At the time, she may have had a different plan for Bubba, but today, Opelika is one of the fastest growing small metropolitan areas in the country. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Mrs. Sparxxx. 

Moving to Opelika

The most recent census shows just 26,477 souls. Fun seekers may think the size takes away from the thrill when looking at places for rent in Opelika, but that just means the city has room to grow. 

Rental apartments in Opelika range greatly in price, depending on whether you want a studio or a larger, more elegant unit. This vast range of opportunities means you have a good shot at finding exactly what you want, so take your time. The security deposits are low, too – about half the monthly rent. Commercial companies manage many of the properties, so plan on the usual credit and background checks. 

Getting to the Heart of Opelika 

Opelika consists of seven defined neighborhoods, each with its own distinct personality. 

Beulah/Salem: As the largest, Beulah includes the entire east region up to Lee River Road. This area is what most people would call rural suburbia complete with mobile homes and single-family units.

Chewacla/Mount Jefferson: Just east of Beulah. The homes consist of new units built after the year 2000, most of which are rather affordable despite not being very old.

Roanoke Junction: Located in the northwestern part of the city, it offers some of the most historic houses and luxury apartments in Opelika.

City Center: All roads lead to one place in Opelika and that is the City Center. Made up off mostly small apartments.

1st Ave./N. 10 St.: Made up of larger houses with three to four bedrooms, though there are apartments for rent, too.

Geneva St/East Ave: Here you will find everything from small studios to medium-sized rental houses.

Pepperell: This area covers the most western region, from Jackson Lake to the Sheridan Mill Road. It consists of a smorgasbord of housing options, including high-rise apartments and spacious single-family units.

Living in Opelika 

If you plan to commute, the good news is that the average resident here only spends about 19 minutes in the car each way when driving to work. Maybe that's why neither carpooling nor the use of public transportation is very popular in this city! The main freeway you'll probably use to commute is the 85, though Pepperell Parkway and Gateway Drive are both also popular for locals who need to get around. These major streets are conveniently close to Geneva Street Historical District and TigerTown Shopping Center, both of which are shopping areas you'll become familiar with if you end up in Opelika.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Opelika?
In Opelika, the median rent is $503 for a studio, $553 for a 1-bedroom, $724 for a 2-bedroom, and $979 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Opelika, check out our monthly Opelika Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Opelika?
Some of the colleges located in the Opelika area include Auburn University at Montgomery, Auburn University, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Columbus State University, and LaGrange College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Opelika?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Opelika from include Montgomery, Columbus, Auburn, LaGrange, and Phenix City.

