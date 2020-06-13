118 Apartments for rent in Opelika, AL📍
Opelika is a city that has always been on the fast track. It started as the Trading Center of East Alabama, and today, revitalization is breathing new life into the area with close to $550 million in expansion projects. There are plenty of rentals in Opelika, Alabama once you know where to look. The nice thing about living in this area is no matter what neighborhood you’re in, the commute is less than 20 minutes pretty much anywhere. So it's safe to say the city has come a long way since Bubba Sparxxx sang those lyrics. At the time, she may have had a different plan for Bubba, but today, Opelika is one of the fastest growing small metropolitan areas in the country. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Mrs. Sparxxx.
The most recent census shows just 26,477 souls. Fun seekers may think the size takes away from the thrill when looking at places for rent in Opelika, but that just means the city has room to grow.
Rental apartments in Opelika range greatly in price, depending on whether you want a studio or a larger, more elegant unit. This vast range of opportunities means you have a good shot at finding exactly what you want, so take your time. The security deposits are low, too – about half the monthly rent. Commercial companies manage many of the properties, so plan on the usual credit and background checks.
Opelika consists of seven defined neighborhoods, each with its own distinct personality.
Beulah/Salem: As the largest, Beulah includes the entire east region up to Lee River Road. This area is what most people would call rural suburbia complete with mobile homes and single-family units.
Chewacla/Mount Jefferson: Just east of Beulah. The homes consist of new units built after the year 2000, most of which are rather affordable despite not being very old.
Roanoke Junction: Located in the northwestern part of the city, it offers some of the most historic houses and luxury apartments in Opelika.
City Center: All roads lead to one place in Opelika and that is the City Center. Made up off mostly small apartments.
1st Ave./N. 10 St.: Made up of larger houses with three to four bedrooms, though there are apartments for rent, too.
Geneva St/East Ave: Here you will find everything from small studios to medium-sized rental houses.
Pepperell: This area covers the most western region, from Jackson Lake to the Sheridan Mill Road. It consists of a smorgasbord of housing options, including high-rise apartments and spacious single-family units.
If you plan to commute, the good news is that the average resident here only spends about 19 minutes in the car each way when driving to work. Maybe that's why neither carpooling nor the use of public transportation is very popular in this city! The main freeway you'll probably use to commute is the 85, though Pepperell Parkway and Gateway Drive are both also popular for locals who need to get around. These major streets are conveniently close to Geneva Street Historical District and TigerTown Shopping Center, both of which are shopping areas you'll become familiar with if you end up in Opelika.