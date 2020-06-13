Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:53 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
24 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1536 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37 Cedarwood Ct
37 Cedarwood Court, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,355
1779 sqft
Welcome to The Meadowood! - Grand home nestled in a cul-de-sac, offers 2000 sq ft w/4 bdrms 2/ba. Kitchen is a chefs delight w/stainless appliances, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and accented by tile back splash.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
50 Brentwood Dr
50 Brentwood Dr, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1542 sqft
Living room w/fireplace, dining area, full kitchen, electric stove, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, laundry room, 2 car garage, central h/a, patio & burglar alarm. Caged animals only - No Dogs or Cats allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
608 16th Ave S
608 16th Ave S, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1283 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA. Living room, dining area, full kitchen with breakfast room, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room with W/D connections. Central H/A. Patio. Termite contract. NO HAP

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3401 Summerville Rd
3401 Summerville Rd, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
2000 sqft
Spacious home. Front porch area, Living room w/ fireplace , Kitchen w/ stove.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1104 10th Ave
1104 10th Ave, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$535
1248 sqft
Great room. Full eat-in kitchen with an electric stove. Refrigerator is needed. W/D connection. Central gas heat and central air. Partial fencing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
705 Pine Hill Ct
705 Pine Hill Ct, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1300 sqft
living room/dining room combo, full kitchen, central heat/air, electric water heater, outside storage room,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
68 Misty Forest Dr
68 Misty Forest Dr, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1901 sqft
Living Room w/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Full Kitchen, Electric Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator w/ Ice-Maker, Dishwasher, 2 Car Garage, Central H/A, Patio, Rear fence, Burglar Alarm, Sprinkler System

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 13th Ct A
809 13th Ct, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$837
1105 sqft
$837 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296565 809 13TH CT Phenix City AL 36867 2 beds 2 baths 1105 sq ft Lot size 7405 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Lee Rd 0443
500 Lee Road 443, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$760
988 sqft
Great Two Bedroom One Bath on Large Lot - Do not let this one get away!!!! Completely renovated, painted with new flooring. Conveniently located in Lee County just off Auburn Road in Phenix City (RLNE5828904)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 Industrial Dr
1600 Industrial Dr, Phenix City, AL
Studio
$2,295
9800 sqft
Commercial office/warehouse for lease located just off Seale Rd close to US 431 and US 280. - 1.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 Windy Lane
2200 Windy Ln, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2660 sqft
2200 Windy Lane Available 08/01/20 2 story 4 bedroom 4 bath Beautiful home in Phenix City - 2 Story Home in Windmark Subdivision with Full Bath and Bedroom on Main Level. Main Level also has an Open Kitchen with Pantry.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Springwood Drive
38 Springwood Dr, Phenix City, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2711 sqft
38 Springwood Drive Available 06/16/20 - 5 Bedrooms 3 Baths Over 2700 Sq Ft Living Room Dining Roon Den with Fireplace Pantry No Pets Allowed ***No Applications will be accepted or process until the interior of the property has been viewed*** Home

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
257 Lee Rd 500
257 Mimosa Rd, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1437 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1911 Tranquil Lane
1911 Tranquil Ln, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1545 sqft
1911 Tranquil Lane - 1911 Tranquill Lane Available 07/16/20 North Phenix City Beauty! - North Phenix City Beauty! Summerville Rd just off of JR Allen Pkwy, easy access to Ft. Benning. Great schools. Brick exterior with cedar accent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
808 20th Street
808 20th St, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1360 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 808 20th Street in Phenix City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
28 Springwood Drive
28 Springwood Drive, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3500 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Meadowwood Subdivision Pending application - New paint . Very spacious 3,500 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Meadowood Subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
63 Mill Pond Lane
63 Mill Pond Ln, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1210 sqft
- 3 Bedrooms, 2Baths Located in a cul de sac Lee County schools Covered Patio Kitchen to include Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher Directions: Hwy 80W from Hwy 280 Intersection, turn right into The Lakes S/D, then right onto Mill Pond, then left

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1205 23rd Court
1205 23rd Ct, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Phenix City Cutie...Available NOW - 3-bedroom 1-1/2 baths located on a quiet cul-de-sac! Rent is $850.00 per Month with an $850.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$740
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1119 sqft
Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10 Lee Road 2175
10 Lee Road 2175, Lee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1954 sqft
Large fenced corner lot in Cul-De-Sac. 2-car Garage on side of home. Great room. Dining area. Full kitchen with a breakfast bar. W/D connections. Partial carpet with hardwood floors. Electrical dryer needed. Walk-in closets. Central H/A.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
87 Lee Road 2134
87 Le Rd 2134, Smiths Station, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1962 sqft
Great room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen,office, electric stove, fridge w/ ice maker, built-in dishwasher, laundry room, walk-in closets, granite counter tops throughout the house,hardwood floors in great room and dining room,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4412 Oates Ave
4412 Oates Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$565
2160 sqft
RENT SPECIAL $ 50.00 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen W/Stove, Washer/Dryer Connection, Central H/A, Hardwood Floors. (gas service required)

Median Rent in Phenix City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Phenix City is $612, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $760.
Studio
$565
1 Bed
$612
2 Beds
$760
3+ Beds
$1,046

June 2020 Phenix City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phenix City Rent Report. Phenix City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phenix City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Phenix City rent trends were flat over the past month

Phenix City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Phenix City stand at $612 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Phenix City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Columbus Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phenix City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phenix City metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Alabama as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Phenix City metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Phenix City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Phenix City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Phenix City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Phenix City's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Phenix City.
    • While Phenix City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phenix City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Phenix City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Phenix City?
    In Phenix City, the median rent is $565 for a studio, $612 for a 1-bedroom, $760 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,046 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Phenix City, check out our monthly Phenix City Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Phenix City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Phenix City area include Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Auburn University, Columbus State University, LaGrange College, and Columbus Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Phenix City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Phenix City from include Columbus, Auburn, LaGrange, and Opelika.

