Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage microwave refrigerator w/d hookup dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly playground

Welcome to Lofts at Riverwalk apartments in Columbus, GA. We know when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment you have a choice, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home. From our sparkling swimming pool, landscaped grounds and local conveniences to the attention to detail inside every apartment home, we have your best interest at heart.