Apartment List
/
GA
/
columbus
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA with pool

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1617 sqft
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
6 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1096 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1316 sqft
Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
14 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$729
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1568 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$785
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$449
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
10 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
3 Units Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1645 sqft
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD
4036 Wooldridge Road, Columbus, GA
Studio
$2,500
4368 sqft
Custom built 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on private drive on 5 acre lot with lots of hardwoods in a secluded 4 home private subdivision, zoned for North Columbus High. Newly renovated kitchen, master bath, powder room and living area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6003 Brunjes Ln
6003 Brujes Lane, Columbus, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3099 sqft
BETTER THAN NEW! Immaculate 5 BR 4 BA home with almost 4000 SF that is nestled on a manicured home site in North Columbus, Several Spacious Living Areas, Romantic Fireplace, Designer Windows and Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops,

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25
4312 Old Macon Road, Columbus, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
1004 sqft
EASY LIVING and Terrific 2 BR 1.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6954 Springlake Dr
6954 Springlake Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2535 sqft
MORE FOR YOUR MONEY! Marvelous 4 BR 3 BA Brick Home nestled on an amazing homesite in North Columbus, Over 2500 SF, Lovely Living Room w/ Beautiful Brick Fireplace plus Book Shelves, Separate Great Room, Delightful Kitchen w/ Breakfast Area, Formal

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Nettle Court
16 Nettle Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3164 sqft
16 Nettle Court Available 08/03/20 Columbus,GA & Ft Benning Georgia-4 Bedrooms-Available on/about-8/3/2020 - Available 8/1/2020 N.E.Columbus & Ft Benning,GA.Approx.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6317 Milgen Road - Unit 4
6317 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Flat Rock Square Condo's - Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle in this move-in ready condo at Flatrock Square! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo is freshly painted, has brand new carpet.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4037 RIVER ROCK WAY
4037 River Rock Way, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
Home built in 2006, 2,300 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7001 Robins Nest Dr
7001 Robin's Nest Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1242 sqft
Patio Home, Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Central H/A, 2 Carport, HOA covers pool, fishing pond and lawn service.
Results within 1 mile of Columbus

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
80 Dakota Trail
80 Dakota Trl, Harris County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3435 sqft
Callaway Woods Lakeside Harris County 2.
Results within 5 miles of Columbus
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1536 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.
Results within 10 miles of Columbus

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11 Justice Dr
11 Justice Dr, Russell County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2129 sqft
Welcome To Patriots Point! - This outstanding home located in Patriots Point is offering 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with 2,129 square feet.

July 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbus rents increased moderately over the past month

Columbus rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $653 for a one-bedroom apartment and $782 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Columbus, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $782 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColumbus 3 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with Balcony
    Columbus Apartments with GarageColumbus Apartments with GymColumbus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Apartments with Pool
    Columbus Apartments with Washer-DryerColumbus Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbus Luxury PlacesColumbus Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GA
    LaGrange, GAPhenix City, AL
    Opelika, ALGriffin, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
    Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
    LaGrange College