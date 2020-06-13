106 Apartments for rent in Auburn, AL

Like I said, War Eagle!!!!!!

It’s no secret that Auburn owes its very existence to its large university. Most of the pre-Civil War population of Auburn relocated to attend the East Alabama Male College in Auburn. The city then emptied during the war, and didn’t make a full recovery in population until the college was turned over to the state, and through land grants reopened, as Auburn University, increasing the city’s population enough to make it a functioning town once again. In 1892, Auburn University became the first four-year college in Alabama to admit female students.

Don’t get confused though. Despite its large population of transient young people, Auburn is a conservative, down-South Alabama town. Yes, young people make it slightly livelier than other cities of its size, but there’s plenty in the way of families with conservative values living just outside of campus boundaries.

What are you going to do in Auburn for entertainment? Well, I’m glad you asked. First, you will attend Auburn Tigers football games and scream that ubiquitous battle cry of “war eagle” over and over again until you hear it in your nightmares. If you’re moving to Auburn for school and you like the college life, there’s no shortage of sports bars and frat parties in and around campus.

If you’re a little more family-oriented and you’re looking for something to do in between big games, there are plenty of outdoor activities in the surrounding area, including hunting and fishing, as well as a number of city parks and Tuskegee National Forest.

If you’re a little bit, ahem, liberal, and soon to be a crime statistic (to be fair, not just liberals, but also Bama fans too), you’ll find a small smattering of activities for you in town. The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts has a surprisingly adequate collection of 20th century artworks, including Lawrence (Jacob) and O’Keefe. No surprise that as a college town, Auburn is super bike-friendly, with tons of trails and events for cyclists throughout the warmer months.

Oh, and about that weather. Auburn has a distinctly Southern climate. Pleasant, mild winters are paid for with hot, humid summers. So secure an apartment with good air conditioning.