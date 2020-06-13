48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Ashley Station Apartment Homes
2321 Olive St, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans. Community has two sparkling pool with areas to sunbathe. Controlled entry for added safety.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
7 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
7 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$745
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1424 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1316 sqft
Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
23 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
2 Units Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
40 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$740
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1119 sqft
Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4707 Marino Street
4707 Marino Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1054 sqft
Large Corner Lot Off Of Buena Vista Rd! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, pet friendly house available off of Buena Vista! Give us a call today, available now! (RLNE4889908)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2326 Patsy Lane
2326 Patsy Lane, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$595
1000 sqft
2326 Patsy Lane Available 06/26/20 Welcome To Oakland Park! - This home is a charming three bedroom, one bathroom home offering 1,000 square feet. This home features a living room and kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4037 River Rock Way
4037 River Rock Way, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
4037 River Rock Way Available 07/04/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bath Home Available to Rent! - Home built in 2006, 2,300 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7405 Cedar Creek Loop
7405 Cedar Creek Loop, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1885 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Creek! - This property located in North Columbus has new carpeting and new LVP flooring throughout. Pet friendly! (RLNE2493139)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2209 Wessex Drive
2209 Wessex Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$960
1716 sqft
2209 Wessex Drive Available 06/26/20 Located Near Shopping and Entertainment! - Just off of Manchester Expressway, this home is pet friendly, has a 1 car carport and much more! (RLNE2669701)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
80 Engineer Dr
80 Engineer Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$699
1123 sqft
Move in Ready! South Columbus--Available for Section 8 - 3BR/1BA home off of Victory Dr. Spacious living room, separate dining room. Has central gas heat and central air,hard wood floors, washer/dryer connections.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4872 Spring Ridge Drive
4872 Spring Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1968 sqft
4872 Spring Ridge Drive Available 07/10/20 Schomburg Road! - Located in North Columbus, this 4 bedroom property could be perfect for you to call home! Contact us, today! (RLNE3531121)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3103 College Avenue
3103 College Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1252 sqft
3103 College Avenue Available 07/15/20 Off Highway 185! - This is a beautiful home with updates! There is a screened porch which is perfect for entertaining and enjoying cool summer nights! **This property is currently pending a contract to be sold.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7169 West-Wynfield Loop
7169 West Wynfield Loop, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2773 sqft
7169 West-Wynfield Loop Available 07/07/20 4 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS-NE-COLUMBUS - Great location & close to JR-Allen Parkway & Manchester Expressway. Close to shops,restaurants,activities.
City Guide for Columbus, GA

Columbus has undergone a massive, Batman-less rehabilitation. The recently rejuvenated downtown has prompted several large companies to open offices and plants in the area, thus enticing new residents to move in.

Columbus offers a variety of different kinds of apartment living options, a fair number of recreational activities to choose from and a blossoming local arts and social scene. So, without further ado, let’s take a look a quick look at Columbus’s main neighborhoods and figure out which area will work best for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Columbus, GA

Finding an apartment in Columbus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

