Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Columbus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
5 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1617 sqft
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
6 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1424 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1316 sqft
Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
14 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$729
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1568 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$785
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$449
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
10 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
3 Units Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1645 sqft
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2792 sqft
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct Available 07/24/20 4BR/2.5 baths home in North Columbus! - 6 year old home features 2800 sqft, 4 BR/ 2.5 baths, Open layout, master bedroom is on the main floor, loft, fenced yard, 2-car garage. (RLNE4868916)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3992 Castlewood Parkway
3992 Castlewood Parkway, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2165 sqft
3992 Castlewood Parkway - This Beautiful all brick home is available for sale in Castlewood Subdivision, Centrally located, close to amenities, shopping and interstate.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7455 McKee Road
7455 Mckee Road, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1850 sqft
7455 McKee Road Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Home on 1.46 Acres! Must See! - Home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Master Bath has a double vanity with separate soak tub and shower.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
1201 Front Avenue #321
1201 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1448 sqft
Elegant, Riverfront Property! - This loft features granite counter tops throughout and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of a fitness center and out grills on site.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1713 Slade Dr
1713 Slade Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1812 sqft
WALK TO THE PARK! Stately 3 BR 2 BA brick home in the Lake Bottom area, Lovely living room w/ fireplace, Charming kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, Formal Dining Room, Gleaming hardwood floors, Private parking and carport, Central

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1910 Rosemont Dr
1910 Rosemont Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1200 sqft
This charming home is in excellent condition with refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bath. You'll love the big deck on the back. Separate garage is great for vehicle or storage. Living room with a fireplace. Den. Formal dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9009 Sante Fe Ct
9009 Santa Fe Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2310 sqft
Great room with a fireplace. Formal dining room. Full eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Laundry room. Whole first floor is hardwood floors. 2-car garage. Central H/A.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1735 Celia Dr
1735 Celia Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
998 sqft
MORE HOME FOR LESS MONEY! Affordable 3 BR 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2712 Tip Top Dr
2712 Tip Top Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$675
1010 sqft
living room, full kitchen, washer/dryer connections, hardwood floors, carport, patio, rear fencing, NO PETS

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4615 Boston Ivy Dr
4615 Boston Ivy Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2717 sqft
PRACTICALLY PERFECT! Fabulous 4 BR 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
930 53rd St
930 53rd Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1275 sqft
single story home with living room and den that can be made into additional bedroom. eat-in kitchen, with a self-cleaning oven, separate drop in cook top (refrigerator needed), dishwasher.
City Guide for Columbus, GA

Columbus has undergone a massive, Batman-less rehabilitation. The recently rejuvenated downtown has prompted several large companies to open offices and plants in the area, thus enticing new residents to move in.

Columbus offers a variety of different kinds of apartment living options, a fair number of recreational activities to choose from and a blossoming local arts and social scene. So, without further ado, let’s take a look a quick look at Columbus’s main neighborhoods and figure out which area will work best for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Columbus, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Columbus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

