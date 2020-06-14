Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Columbus renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Ashley Station Apartment Homes
2321 Olive St, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans. Community has two sparkling pool with areas to sunbathe. Controlled entry for added safety.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
7 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$745
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1424 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1316 sqft
Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
6 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
23 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
40 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$740
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1119 sqft
Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
1 Unit Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Columbus
1 Unit Available
1201 Front Avenue #321
1201 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1448 sqft
Elegant, Riverfront Property! - This loft features granite counter tops throughout and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of a fitness center and out grills on site.
Results within 5 miles of Columbus
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1536 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.
City Guide for Columbus, GA

Columbus has undergone a massive, Batman-less rehabilitation. The recently rejuvenated downtown has prompted several large companies to open offices and plants in the area, thus enticing new residents to move in.

Columbus offers a variety of different kinds of apartment living options, a fair number of recreational activities to choose from and a blossoming local arts and social scene. So, without further ado, let’s take a look a quick look at Columbus’s main neighborhoods and figure out which area will work best for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Columbus, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Columbus renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

