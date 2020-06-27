All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Trails at Flat Rock

6254 Warm Springs Rd · (706) 948-6217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit F-05 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Unit K-07 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Unit I-12 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trails at Flat Rock.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet access
playground
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our spacious two bedroom home was carefully planned for both family and roommate situations alike. With bedrooms in separate areas of the home, it is a perfect set up! It features 10-foot ceilings and washer and dryer is included. With a unique selection of indoor and outdoor amenities, along with the finest detailing in floor plan design, the Trails at Flat Rock ensures you the lifestyle you expect. We pride ourselves on offering everything for a complete lifestyle - comfort, convenience and style are yours to discover. You'll never want to leave home again!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: 99lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trails at Flat Rock have any available units?
Trails at Flat Rock has 11 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Trails at Flat Rock have?
Some of Trails at Flat Rock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trails at Flat Rock currently offering any rent specials?
Trails at Flat Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trails at Flat Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, Trails at Flat Rock is pet friendly.
Does Trails at Flat Rock offer parking?
Yes, Trails at Flat Rock offers parking.
Does Trails at Flat Rock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trails at Flat Rock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trails at Flat Rock have a pool?
Yes, Trails at Flat Rock has a pool.
Does Trails at Flat Rock have accessible units?
No, Trails at Flat Rock does not have accessible units.
Does Trails at Flat Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trails at Flat Rock has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd
Columbus, GA 31906
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave
Columbus, GA 31904
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr
Columbus, GA 31820
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909

