Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM

109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
41 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$399
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$820
1199 sqft
Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
23 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1617 sqft
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
8 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2834 Mimosa Street
2834 Mimosa Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1257 sqft
2834 Mimosa Street Available 07/06/20 Cute Three Bedroom/One Bath Available Soon! - Three bedroom, one bath home with hardwoods throughout. Close to Macon Road and government center. Large, fenced backyard. Available in early July.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1524 Bowie Ave B
1524 Bowie Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$560
Remodeled duplex - Property Id: 300206 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300206 Property Id 300206 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853463)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2002 Airport Thruway
2002 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA
Nice Home in North Columbus - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in North columbus, large yard, Close to Shopping, Central Heat and Air, Washer/Dryer connections. 1 year lease. Utilities are water, gas, electric.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3120 Urban Avenue
3120 Urban Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom/1 Bath - Three Bedroom/ One Bath home. Kitchen with small dining area. Living room attached to dining area. This home has a large fenced backyard. Convenient location to South Columbus.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7007 HUNTER HILL COURT
7007 Hunter Hill Court, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1271 sqft
7007 Hunter Hill Court, Columbus, GA 31907 - Beautiful, new 3BR/2BA home in East Columbus. Spacious living room area with fireplace, separate dining room.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4318 Saddle Ridge Drive
4318 Saddle Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA
4318 Saddle Ridge Drive Available 07/12/20 Farmington Home Available Mid July for Rent with 4 Bedrooms/ 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE
7357 San Vista Drive, Columbus, GA
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE Available 08/01/20 NE-Columbus-Ft Benning-Near shopping,I-185 & JR-Parkway - This one will go fast! 2-4 year lease will be considered,no one year leases accepted. I'll only respond to phone call,no emails.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4707 Marino Street
4707 Marino Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1054 sqft
Large Corner Lot Off Of Buena Vista Rd! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, pet friendly house available off of Buena Vista! Give us a call today, available now! (RLNE4889908)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Engineer Dr
80 Engineer Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$699
1123 sqft
Move in Ready! South Columbus--Available for Section 8 - 3BR/1BA home off of Victory Dr. Spacious living room, separate dining room. Has central gas heat and central air,hard wood floors, washer/dryer connections.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4872 Spring Ridge Drive
4872 Spring Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA
4872 Spring Ridge Drive Available 07/10/20 Schomburg Road! - Located in North Columbus, this 4 bedroom property could be perfect for you to call home! Contact us, today! (RLNE3531121)

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4037 River Rock Way
4037 River Rock Way, Columbus, GA
4037 River Rock Way Available 07/04/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bath Home Available to Rent! - Home built in 2006, 2,300 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2326 Patsy Lane
2326 Patsy Lane, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$595
1000 sqft
2326 Patsy Lane Available 06/26/20 Welcome To Oakland Park! - This home is a charming three bedroom, one bathroom home offering 1,000 square feet. This home features a living room and kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE
1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$960
1284 sqft
1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906 - PRICE REDUCTION!! 3BR/1BA home in the Lake Bottom area. Large living room area, separate dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7405 Cedar Creek Loop
7405 Cedar Creek Loop, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1885 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Creek! - This property located in North Columbus has new carpeting and new LVP flooring throughout. Pet friendly! (RLNE2493139)

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3103 College Avenue
3103 College Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1252 sqft
3103 College Avenue Available 07/15/20 Off Highway 185! - This is a beautiful home with updates! There is a screened porch which is perfect for entertaining and enjoying cool summer nights! **This property is currently pending a contract to be sold.

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbus rents increased moderately over the past month

Columbus rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $780 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $780 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Columbus.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

