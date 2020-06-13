Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

15 Cheap Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
40 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1056 Enoch Dr
1056 Enoch Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$500
1000 sqft
living room, dining area, full kitchen with stove, and refrigerator, laundry room w/ washer/dryer connections, central heat/air, rear fencing, pest control included, pets approved upon approval of application.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3910 Valley Rd
3910 Valley Road, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$495
1418 sqft
3BD 1.5BA Gas Heat and water heater with window A/C.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4412 Oates Ave
4412 Oates Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$565
2160 sqft
RENT SPECIAL $ 50.00 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen W/Stove, Washer/Dryer Connection, Central H/A, Hardwood Floors. (gas service required)

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1402 33RD STREET
1402 33rd Street, Columbus, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
840 sqft
To view bring ID and $20 cash key deposit to check out a key. The office is located at 7519 Fortson Rd., Suite 2F Columbus, GA 31909.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5977 WHITESVILLE ROAD
5977 Whitesville Road, Columbus, GA
Studio
$575
250 Sq Ft Office Space in North Columbus, which is plug and play ready. The office suite includes utilities and Water, you just need your phone and internet to get started. Each space has a shared restroom with one other tenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1524 Bowie Ave B
1524 Bowie Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$560
Remodeled duplex - Property Id: 300206 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300206 Property Id 300206 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853463)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1027 34th Avenue
1027 34th Avenue, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$595
792 sqft
CURRENTLY ON HOLD - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom **TOTAL ELECTRIC** Newly Remolded Home (Pictures to Come) - CURRENTLY ON HOLD - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom TOTAL ELECTRIC.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
71 Lanier Dr.
71 Lanier Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent - Affordable rent of $550 for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with wood floors through out except tile in bath, kitchen, and laundry room. Has a separate dining room, large laundry room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4196 1/2 Linden Circle
4196 1/2 Linden Cir, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$600
4196 1/2 Linden Circle Available 07/01/20 1BR/1BA home close to shopping and Fort Benning - Close to shopping and Fort Benning 1BR/1BA Spacious kitchen New hardwood floors Fresh paint Tile in the kitchen and bathroom Washer and dryer included Fenced

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1664 1/2 Elvan Ave.
1664 1/2 Elvan Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$395
1 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent - Affordable 1 bedroom cottage for $395.00 rent and $395 deposit. Has new carpet and a large back yard. Close to Shopping, I185 and Ft. Benning. (RLNE4160665)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Winston Road
1206 Winston Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$575
868 sqft
ON HOLD***Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA*** - ON HOLD - Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Connection, Hardwood Floors, Fenced backyard, Stove Included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2326 Patsy Lane
2326 Patsy Lane, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$595
1000 sqft
2326 Patsy Lane Available 06/26/20 Welcome To Oakland Park! - This home is a charming three bedroom, one bathroom home offering 1,000 square feet. This home features a living room and kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
3021 Cusseta Road - 12
3021 Cusseta Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$425
800 sqft
3021 Cusseta Road Apt 12 Columbus, GA 31903 NEWLY RENOVATED 2BR 1 BA apartment home available immediately. Only Minutes from Ft Benning. CCTV Security Quiet Neighborhood. Application fee - $40.00 (Money Order ONLY) Deposit - $425.
Results within 1 mile of Columbus

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1104 10th Ave
1104 10th Ave, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$535
1248 sqft
Great room. Full eat-in kitchen with an electric stove. Refrigerator is needed. W/D connection. Central gas heat and central air. Partial fencing.

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbus rents increased moderately over the past month

Columbus rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $780 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $780 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Columbus.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

