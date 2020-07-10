Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:45 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$785
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
12 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7455 McKee Road
7455 Mckee Road, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1850 sqft
7455 McKee Road Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Home on 1.46 Acres! Must See! - Home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Master Bath has a double vanity with separate soak tub and shower.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
1201 Front Avenue #321
1201 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1448 sqft
Elegant, Riverfront Property! - This loft features granite counter tops throughout and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of a fitness center and out grills on site.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3310 College Ave
3310 College Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Den, Dining Area, Kitchen W/Stove(Gas), Dishwasher, Disposal, Central H/A(Gas), Washer & Dryer, Patio, Rear Fence

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1910 Rosemont Dr
1910 Rosemont Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1200 sqft
This charming home is in excellent condition with refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bath. You'll love the big deck on the back. Separate garage is great for vehicle or storage. Living room with a fireplace. Den. Formal dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4872 Spring Ridge Drive
4872 Spring Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1968 sqft
4872 Spring Ridge Drive Available 07/17/20 Schomburg Road! - Located in North Columbus, this 4 bedroom property could be perfect for you to call home! Available to View: 07/17/2020 (RLNE3531121)

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6160 Candlestick Loop
6160 Candlestick Loop, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2322 sqft
6160 Candlestick Loop Available 08/10/20 Located off of Moon Road! - Large home for rent in North Columbus! Pet friendly! Available to View: 08/10/2020 (RLNE2574972)

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
717 Broadway 7
717 Broadway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Unit 7 Available 08/04/20 1 Bedroom Apartment In The Heart Of Uptown! - Property Id: 313593 This historic home in the heart of Uptown has a 1 bedroom apartment for rent! It's within walking distance to all shops, restaurants, the river walk, CSU

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3870 Sunrise Ln
3870 Sunrise Lane, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath in North Columbus - Property Id: 310325 WELCOME HOME TO THIS TOTALLY REMODELED PATIO HOME IN NORTH COLUMBUS.

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Flat Rock Road
6010 Flat Rock Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1285 sqft
Renovated Farmhouse Located in Midland! - Charming, remodeled home with all new cabinetry, paint and appliances! Lawn care is included! The leasing of this home does not include the use of any of the pasture land surrounding the home or use of the

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3103 College Avenue
3103 College Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1252 sqft
3103 College Avenue Available 07/15/20 Off Highway 185! - This is a beautiful home with updates! There is a screened porch which is perfect for entertaining and enjoying cool summer nights! **This property is currently pending a contract to be sold.

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4996 Stone Park Dr
4996 Stone Creek Lane, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1878 sqft
Spacious vaulted greatroom with corner, wood-burning fireplace and formal dining room welcome everyone who enters. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/.oven, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
925 Cooper Avenue
925 Cooper Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$675
920 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom off of Cooper! - Carport included! Give us a call to check out the inside of this property. (RLNE5682950)

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8050 Garrett Pines Drive
8050 Garrett Pines Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1721 sqft
8050 Garrett Pines Drive Available 09/07/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage North Columbus - All Brick 1-story home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and 2 Car Garage. Master Bath with garden tub and separate shower.
Results within 5 miles of Columbus

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
195 Maggie Way
195 Maggie Lane, Harris County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2443 sqft
Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Electric Stove, Breakfast Room, Refrigerator w/ ice maker, Microwave, Washer and Dryer,Central H/A,Patio, 3 Car Garage Sprinkler system, Burglar Alarm, (tenant to maintain)
Results within 10 miles of Columbus

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11 Justice Dr
11 Justice Dr, Russell County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2129 sqft
Welcome To Patriots Point! - This outstanding home located in Patriots Point is offering 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with 2,129 square feet.

July 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbus rents increased moderately over the past month

Columbus rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $653 for a one-bedroom apartment and $782 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Columbus, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $782 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

