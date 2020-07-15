/
Columbus Technical College
20 Apartments For Rent Near Columbus Technical College
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$718
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$449
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
4310 3rd Avenue
4310 3rd Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$893
1384 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1384 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, microwave, dishwasher, wood flooring, washer/dryer hookups, and central air.
1910 Rosemont Dr
1910 Rosemont Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1200 sqft
This charming home is in excellent condition with refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bath. You'll love the big deck on the back. Separate garage is great for vehicle or storage. Living room with a fireplace. Den. Formal dining room.
1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE
1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$960
1284 sqft
1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906 - PRICE REDUCTION!! 3BR/1BA home in the Lake Bottom area. Large living room area, separate dining room.
2025 42ND STREET
2025 42nd Street, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1059 sqft
2025 42nd Street, Columbus, GA 31904 - 2BR/1BA home near our office. Large living room area, separate dining room. Minor repairs and cleaning in process but available for viewing. Has central gas heat, central air, carpet.
3011 11th Avenue
3011 11th Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1204 sqft
3011 11th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31904 is a single family home that contains 1,204 sq ft and was built in 1922. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
1713 Slade Dr
1713 Slade Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1812 sqft
WALK TO THE PARK! Stately 3 BR 2 BA brick home in the Lake Bottom area, Lovely living room w/ fireplace, Charming kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, Formal Dining Room, Gleaming hardwood floors, Private parking and carport, Central
809 Turner Rd
809 Turner Road, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$955
1275 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch style home. Beautiful hardwood and ceramic tiled floors. Ceiling fans, central heat and air. Updated bathroom fixtures. Updated range, vent hood, refrigerator/ice maker, dish washer & hot water heater.
930 53rd St
930 53rd Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1275 sqft
single story home with living room and den that can be made into additional bedroom. eat-in kitchen, with a self-cleaning oven, separate drop in cook top (refrigerator needed), dishwasher.
1046 33rd st Apt B
1046 33rd Street, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$575
650 sqft
1046 33rd Apt B Available 08/03/20 Duplex- 1BR, 1 BA, All Utilities Included. - Duplex- 1BR, 1 BA Eat-In kitchen, Newly Renovated. Fresh Paint and Flooring. A/C, Off Street Parking. All utilities included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4874727)
1905 17th Avenue
1905 17th Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Large property available with bonus room! This property offers 1500 square feet and pet friendly. Apply today! Pet Policy: BPRE allows a maximum of 2 pets into this property. The pet fee is $250 PER PET and is non-refundable.
1317 21st Street
1317 21st Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$919
1480 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1480 square feet of space, and minutes away from I-185. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
2033 Cherokee Dr.
2033 Cherokee Dr, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3200 sqft
Beautiful Midtown Home for Rent! - Beautiful home in Midtown available to rent! 4 bedroom, 3.
3111 15th Avenue - Unit 2
3111 15th Ave, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
765 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Newly Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home- Upper Unit. Hardwood Floors, New Windows, Central AC system, and Appliances. Inviting Balcony to Enjoy all Year Round As Well As Large Fenced In Back Yard.
3704 Calvin Dr
3704 Calvin Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$595
1248 sqft
3BD 1BA. Kitchen with Electric Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Central H/A (Gas Heat) and Gas Water Heater. W/D connections. Gas service required.
3910 Valley Rd
3910 Valley Road, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$495
1418 sqft
3BD 1.5BA Gas Heat and water heater with window A/C.
5977 WHITESVILLE ROAD
5977 Whitesville Road, Columbus, GA
Studio
$575
250 Sq Ft Office Space in North Columbus, which is plug and play ready. The office suite includes utilities and Water, you just need your phone and internet to get started. Each space has a shared restroom with one other tenant.
1604 Dudley Ave
1604 Dudley Avenue, Columbus, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1706 sqft
1604 Dudley Ave Available 08/01/20 1604 Dudley Ave - 5/2 $1200 rent $1200 security deposit No Pets Allowed (RLNE5661952)
4315 Armour Rd
4315 Armour Road, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1097 sqft
Living room/dining room combination.