Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
9 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$805
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1617 sqft
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
23 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
2 Units Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Ashley Station Apartment Homes
2321 Olive St, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans. Community has two sparkling pool with areas to sunbathe. Controlled entry for added safety.
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
40 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
1 Unit Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3934 LINDEN CIRCLE
3934 Linden Circle, Columbus, GA
Studio
$650
864 sqft
Beautiful 2BR 1BA home completely fenced in yard. freshly Painted inside with appliances to include Refrigerator. Brand New Roof installed March 2020. Nice Deck for Entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT
9001 Scottsdale Ct, Columbus, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2750 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with Master and 3 bedrooms upstairs and mother-n-law suite downstairs. Over 2700SF. Very spacious, open kitchen with formal dining. Bonus Room used as an office or formal living on main floor. Large family room with fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
61 Eddy Drive
61 Eddy Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1428 sqft
A coveted rental home located in Columbus! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,428 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Covered front porch --Detached carport --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3103 College Avenue
3103 College Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1252 sqft
3103 College Avenue Available 07/15/20 Off Highway 185! - This is a beautiful home with updates! There is a screened porch which is perfect for entertaining and enjoying cool summer nights! **This property is currently pending a contract to be sold.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2667 Honeysuckle Dr
2667 Honeysuckle Dr, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2176 sqft
Two story house, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, full kitchen with stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal, laundry room, central heat/air, 2 car garage, patio with rear fencing

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7345 Sorrel Ct
7345 Sorrel Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2322 sqft
YOU WONT BELIEVE YOUR EYES! Fabulous 4BR, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3836 Mulberry Dr
3836 Mulberry Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
2077 sqft
TONS of space to make it your own!!!! Great large fenced yard. Large open kitchen with eat in area, lot's of counter space in the kitchen and all appliances stay! Kitchen open to large family room with fireplace to cozy up to.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5272 Boyd Dr
5272 Boyd Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1265 sqft
Great room with a fireplace. Formal dining room. Full kitchen with a gas stove and refrigerator(tenant responsibility). W/D connection. Outside storage room. Carport. Central gas heat and central air. Patio and screened in porch. Partial fencing.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1601 Doerun Dr
1601 Doerun Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1514 sqft
SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE! Amazing 3 BR 2 BA Brick home with over 1500 SF in a wonderful community in North Columbus, Lovely Living Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Delightful kitchen with Eating Area, Granite Counter tops and Tile Floors, Plus Stove,

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1029 Sugar Mill Dr
1029 Sugar Mill Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1196 sqft
HOW SWEET IT IS! Pristine 3 BR 2 BA family home with over 1200 SF that is situated on a cul de sac home site in North Columbus, Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ All Appliances plus Ceramic Tile Floor, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Living Room w/ Romantic

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
2588 sqft
Large, 2-story home in a safe and quiet neighborhood located only minutes from Fort Benning. Open floor plan on lower level with large living area with fire place, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7361 Sorrel Ct
7361 Sorrel Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2202 sqft
PERFECT FIT FOR YOUR FAMILY! Amazing 4 BR 2.
City Guide for Columbus, GA

Columbus has undergone a massive, Batman-less rehabilitation. The recently rejuvenated downtown has prompted several large companies to open offices and plants in the area, thus enticing new residents to move in.

Columbus offers a variety of different kinds of apartment living options, a fair number of recreational activities to choose from and a blossoming local arts and social scene. So, without further ado, let’s take a look a quick look at Columbus’s main neighborhoods and figure out which area will work best for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Columbus, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Columbus renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

