Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Columbus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
6 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6080 Townes Way
6080 Townes Way, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1979 sqft
6080 Townes Way Available 07/06/20 Beautiful spacious townhome near Flatrock Park! - Come see this spacious and very upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot for added privacy and a larger yard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
80 Engineer Dr
80 Engineer Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$699
1123 sqft
Move in Ready! South Columbus--Available for Section 8 - 3BR/1BA home off of Victory Dr. Spacious living room, separate dining room. Has central gas heat and central air,hard wood floors, washer/dryer connections.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
71 Lanier Dr.
71 Lanier Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent - Affordable rent of $550 for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with wood floors through out except tile in bath, kitchen, and laundry room. Has a separate dining room, large laundry room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4196 1/2 Linden Circle
4196 1/2 Linden Cir, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$600
4196 1/2 Linden Circle Available 07/01/20 1BR/1BA home close to shopping and Fort Benning - Close to shopping and Fort Benning 1BR/1BA Spacious kitchen New hardwood floors Fresh paint Tile in the kitchen and bathroom Washer and dryer included Fenced

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1206 Winston Road
1206 Winston Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$575
868 sqft
ON HOLD***Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA*** - ON HOLD - Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Connection, Hardwood Floors, Fenced backyard, Stove Included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE
1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$960
1284 sqft
1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906 - PRICE REDUCTION!! 3BR/1BA home in the Lake Bottom area. Large living room area, separate dining room.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7361 Sorrel Ct
7361 Sorrel Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2202 sqft
PERFECT FIT FOR YOUR FAMILY! Amazing 4 BR 2.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1029 Sugar Mill Dr
1029 Sugar Mill Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1196 sqft
HOW SWEET IT IS! Pristine 3 BR 2 BA family home with over 1200 SF that is situated on a cul de sac home site in North Columbus, Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ All Appliances plus Ceramic Tile Floor, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Living Room w/ Romantic

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6224 Olde Towne Dr Apt B
6224 Old Towne Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
EASY LIVING! Terrific 2 BR 2 BA Duplex with over 1100 SF, Lovely Living Room, Gleaming Wood Floors, Charming Kitchen plus Separate Dining Room, w/ Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal, and Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9009 Sante Fe Ct
9009 Santa Fe Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2310 sqft
Great room with a fireplace. Formal dining room. Full eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Laundry room. Whole first floor is hardwood floors. 2-car garage. Central H/A.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7345 Sorrel Ct
7345 Sorrel Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2322 sqft
YOU WONT BELIEVE YOUR EYES! Fabulous 4BR, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4412 Oates Ave
4412 Oates Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$565
2160 sqft
RENT SPECIAL $ 50.00 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen W/Stove, Washer/Dryer Connection, Central H/A, Hardwood Floors. (gas service required)

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6003 Brunjes Ln
6003 Brujes Lane, Columbus, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3099 sqft
BETTER THAN NEW! Immaculate 5 BR 4 BA home with almost 4000 SF that is nestled on a manicured home site in North Columbus, Several Spacious Living Areas, Romantic Fireplace, Designer Windows and Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops,

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3634 GURLEY DRIVE
3634 Gurley Drive, Columbus, GA
Studio
$1,200
1375 sqft
This all brick home has covered parking, large fenced in backyard, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with hardwood floors, laundry room, new water heater, new insulation, and new shutters.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3071 Williams Rd. - 128
3071 Williams Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1445 sqft
*Please note: Our Flats (apartments) range from $1000 to $1050.

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
4310 3rd Avenue
4310 3rd Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$799
1384 sqft
A charming rental home in Columbus! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,384 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Wood flooring --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Front porch --Pet

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3111 15th Avenue - Unit 2
3111 15th Ave, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$875
765 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Newly Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home- Upper Unit. Hardwood Floors, New Windows, Central AC system, and Appliances. Inviting Balcony to Enjoy all Year Round As Well As Large Fenced In Back Yard . Water/ Sewer/ Garbage Included.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2584 Spring Chapel Road
2584 Spring Chapel Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2758 sqft
Beautiful and spacious to say the least! This home features beautiful wood flooring, custom cabinets, updated appliances, private backyard, and spacious 2 car garage.
City Guide for Columbus, GA

Columbus has undergone a massive, Batman-less rehabilitation. The recently rejuvenated downtown has prompted several large companies to open offices and plants in the area, thus enticing new residents to move in.

Columbus offers a variety of different kinds of apartment living options, a fair number of recreational activities to choose from and a blossoming local arts and social scene. So, without further ado, let’s take a look a quick look at Columbus’s main neighborhoods and figure out which area will work best for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Columbus, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Columbus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

