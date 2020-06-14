Apartment List
/
GA
/
columbus
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA with garage

Columbus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
6 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
23 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
1 Unit Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT
9001 Scottsdale Ct, Columbus, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2750 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with Master and 3 bedrooms upstairs and mother-n-law suite downstairs. Over 2700SF. Very spacious, open kitchen with formal dining. Bonus Room used as an office or formal living on main floor. Large family room with fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7341 CEDAR TRACE DRIVE
7341 Cedar Trace Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1648 sqft
double garage, fenced yard

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1528 23rd Street
1528 23rd Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1240 sqft
Newly updated & move-in ready! 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Columbus GA has fresh interior and exterior paint giving this home a clean aesthetic. Many new features throughout, including fixtures, lighting, and flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE
7357 San Vista Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2554 sqft
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE Available 08/01/20 NE-Columbus-Ft Benning-Near shopping,I-185 & JR-Parkway - This one will go fast! 2-4 year lease will be considered,no one year leases accepted. I'll only respond to phone call,no emails.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4318 Saddle Ridge Drive
4318 Saddle Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3000 sqft
4318 Saddle Ridge Drive Available 07/12/20 Farmington Home Available Mid July for Rent with 4 Bedrooms/ 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7405 Cedar Creek Loop
7405 Cedar Creek Loop, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1885 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Creek! - This property located in North Columbus has new carpeting and new LVP flooring throughout. Pet friendly! (RLNE2493139)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4872 Spring Ridge Drive
4872 Spring Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1968 sqft
4872 Spring Ridge Drive Available 07/10/20 Schomburg Road! - Located in North Columbus, this 4 bedroom property could be perfect for you to call home! Contact us, today! (RLNE3531121)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
2588 sqft
Large, 2-story home in a safe and quiet neighborhood located only minutes from Fort Benning. Open floor plan on lower level with large living area with fire place, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2667 Honeysuckle Dr
2667 Honeysuckle Dr, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2176 sqft
Two story house, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, full kitchen with stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal, laundry room, central heat/air, 2 car garage, patio with rear fencing

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7361 Sorrel Ct
7361 Sorrel Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2202 sqft
PERFECT FIT FOR YOUR FAMILY! Amazing 4 BR 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7345 Sorrel Ct
7345 Sorrel Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2322 sqft
YOU WONT BELIEVE YOUR EYES! Fabulous 4BR, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9009 Sante Fe Ct
9009 Santa Fe Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2310 sqft
Great room with a fireplace. Formal dining room. Full eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Laundry room. Whole first floor is hardwood floors. 2-car garage. Central H/A.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6003 Brunjes Ln
6003 Brujes Lane, Columbus, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3099 sqft
BETTER THAN NEW! Immaculate 5 BR 4 BA home with almost 4000 SF that is nestled on a manicured home site in North Columbus, Several Spacious Living Areas, Romantic Fireplace, Designer Windows and Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops,

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
3071 Williams Rd. - 128
3071 Williams Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1445 sqft
*Please note: Our Flats (apartments) range from $1000 to $1050.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2584 Spring Chapel Road
2584 Spring Chapel Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2758 sqft
Beautiful and spacious to say the least! This home features beautiful wood flooring, custom cabinets, updated appliances, private backyard, and spacious 2 car garage.
City Guide for Columbus, GA

Columbus has undergone a massive, Batman-less rehabilitation. The recently rejuvenated downtown has prompted several large companies to open offices and plants in the area, thus enticing new residents to move in.

Columbus offers a variety of different kinds of apartment living options, a fair number of recreational activities to choose from and a blossoming local arts and social scene. So, without further ado, let’s take a look a quick look at Columbus’s main neighborhoods and figure out which area will work best for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Columbus, GA

Columbus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

