80 Luxury Apartments for rent in Columbus, GA

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
5 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1424 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1316 sqft
Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$739
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1568 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
12 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2792 sqft
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct Available 07/24/20 4BR/2.5 baths home in North Columbus! - 6 year old home features 2800 sqft, 4 BR/ 2.5 baths, Open layout, master bedroom is on the main floor, loft, fenced yard, 2-car garage. (RLNE4868916)

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3992 Castlewood Parkway
3992 Castlewood Parkway, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2165 sqft
3992 Castlewood Parkway - This Beautiful all brick home is available for sale in Castlewood Subdivision, Centrally located, close to amenities, shopping and interstate.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7455 McKee Road
7455 Mckee Road, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1850 sqft
7455 McKee Road Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Home on 1.46 Acres! Must See! - Home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Master Bath has a double vanity with separate soak tub and shower.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8029 Silverado Drive
8029 Silverdo Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1415 sqft
8029 Silverado Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in North Columbus in Sonoma Pointe PENDING APPLICATION - This is a single family home in Sonoma Point with 1,415 sq ft, built in 2006. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6077 White Pine Way
6077 White Pine Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1561 sqft
6077 White Pine Way Available 08/07/20 Wonderful move-in ready all brick Ranch home in Midland! - New carpet and new paint throughout.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
1201 Front Avenue #321
1201 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1448 sqft
Elegant, Riverfront Property! - This loft features granite counter tops throughout and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of a fitness center and out grills on site.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD
4036 Wooldridge Road, Columbus, GA
Studio
$2,500
4368 sqft
Custom built 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on private drive on 5 acre lot with lots of hardwoods in a secluded 4 home private subdivision, zoned for North Columbus High. Newly renovated kitchen, master bath, powder room and living area.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1713 Slade Dr
1713 Slade Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1812 sqft
WALK TO THE PARK! Stately 3 BR 2 BA brick home in the Lake Bottom area, Lovely living room w/ fireplace, Charming kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, Formal Dining Room, Gleaming hardwood floors, Private parking and carport, Central

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4615 Boston Ivy Dr
4615 Boston Ivy Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2717 sqft
PRACTICALLY PERFECT! Fabulous 4 BR 2.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9009 Sante Fe Ct
9009 Santa Fe Court, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2310 sqft
Great room with a fireplace. Formal dining room. Full eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Laundry room. Whole first floor is hardwood floors. 2-car garage. Central H/A.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1640 Preston Drive
1640 Preston Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1764 sqft
Beautiful home in the historic lakebottom District! - Gorgeous well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Historic Lakebottom District. Home features hardwood floors, crown molding and a 1 car attached garage.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4872 Spring Ridge Drive
4872 Spring Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1968 sqft
4872 Spring Ridge Drive Available 07/17/20 Schomburg Road! - Located in North Columbus, this 4 bedroom property could be perfect for you to call home! Available to View: 07/17/2020 (RLNE3531121)

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6160 Candlestick Loop
6160 Candlestick Loop, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2322 sqft
6160 Candlestick Loop Available 08/10/20 Located off of Moon Road! - Large home for rent in North Columbus! Pet friendly! Available to View: 08/10/2020 (RLNE2574972)

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2524 sqft
1335 Freedom Ridge Drive Available 08/05/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 2 Car Garage - Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a 2 Car Garage, Fenced yard and patio. Hardwood, 2-story entry foyer.

July 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbus rents increased moderately over the past month

Columbus rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $653 for a one-bedroom apartment and $782 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Columbus, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $782 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

