living room, dining area, full kitchen with stove, and refrigerator, laundry room w/ washer/dryer connections, central heat/air, rear fencing, pest control included, pets approved upon approval of application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1056 Enoch Dr have any available units?
1056 Enoch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, GA.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 Enoch Dr have?
Some of 1056 Enoch Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Enoch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Enoch Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Enoch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 Enoch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1056 Enoch Dr offer parking?
No, 1056 Enoch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1056 Enoch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Enoch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Enoch Dr have a pool?
No, 1056 Enoch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1056 Enoch Dr have accessible units?
No, 1056 Enoch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Enoch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 Enoch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.