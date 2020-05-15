Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly business center hot tub

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Station on Peachtree is your choice for comfortable and convenient living, only five minutes from the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport, two blocks from the Chamblee Transit Station, and just one mile from I-285. The community is truly in the heart of it all with nearby dining and nightlife destinations in the Buckhead and Midtown areas as well as shopping at Phipps Plaza, Perimeter Mall, and Lenox Mall. Live a sophisticated lifestyle in a stylishly designed one or two-bedroom pet-friendly apartment home. Live the lifestyle you deserve at The Station on Peachtree!