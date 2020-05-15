All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like
The Station on Peachtree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

The Station on Peachtree

Open Now until 5:30pm
3450 Miller Dr · (678) 335-1917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Waived Admin Fee --- Now offering waived admin fees for anyone who applies before 7/15/20 and moves in before 7/31/20. Don't miss out on this limited time offer!
logo
Fee Reduction
Waived Admin Fee --- Now offering waived admin fees for anyone who applies before 7/15/20 and moves in before 7/31/20. Don't miss out on this limited time offer!
Location

3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA 30341
Downtown Chamblee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-1306 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 01-1209 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 03-3209 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-2317 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Unit 01-1215 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Unit 02-2202 · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Station on Peachtree.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
business center
hot tub
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Station on Peachtree is your choice for comfortable and convenient living, only five minutes from the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport, two blocks from the Chamblee Transit Station, and just one mile from I-285. The community is truly in the heart of it all with nearby dining and nightlife destinations in the Buckhead and Midtown areas as well as shopping at Phipps Plaza, Perimeter Mall, and Lenox Mall. Live a sophisticated lifestyle in a stylishly designed one or two-bedroom pet-friendly apartment home. Live the lifestyle you deserve at The Station on Peachtree!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Station on Peachtree have any available units?
The Station on Peachtree has 15 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Station on Peachtree have?
Some of The Station on Peachtree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Station on Peachtree currently offering any rent specials?
The Station on Peachtree is offering the following rent specials: Waived Admin Fee --- Now offering waived admin fees for anyone who applies before 7/15/20 and moves in before 7/31/20. Don't miss out on this limited time offer!
Is The Station on Peachtree pet-friendly?
Yes, The Station on Peachtree is pet friendly.
Does The Station on Peachtree offer parking?
Yes, The Station on Peachtree offers parking.
Does The Station on Peachtree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Station on Peachtree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Station on Peachtree have a pool?
Yes, The Station on Peachtree has a pool.
Does The Station on Peachtree have accessible units?
Yes, The Station on Peachtree has accessible units.
Does The Station on Peachtree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Station on Peachtree has units with dishwashers.
Does The Station on Peachtree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Station on Peachtree has units with air conditioning.

