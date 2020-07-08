All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven

2924 Clairmont Rd NE · (404) 445-5122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 428 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 375 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,281

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$1,593

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$1,593

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 597 · Avail. now

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from TwentyNine24 Brookhaven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
playground
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!TwentyNine24 Brookhaven Apartment Homes is a luxury apartment community centrally located near Brookhaven, Buckhead, and only minutes away from downtown and the Midtown financial district. TwentyNine24 Brookhaven also offers easy freeway access to I-85, i-75 and GA 400. Discover the balance between life, work, and play in one of our Studio, 1, 2, or 3 bedroom floor plans. Our homes include designer interiors with stainless steel appliances and underground parking. Residents are invited to relax in the pool and enjoy free Wi-Fi in our common areas. The TwentyNine24 Brookhaven is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250 to 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does TwentyNine24 Brookhaven have any available units?
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven has 15 units available starting at $1,221 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does TwentyNine24 Brookhaven have?
Some of TwentyNine24 Brookhaven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is TwentyNine24 Brookhaven currently offering any rent specials?
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is TwentyNine24 Brookhaven pet-friendly?
Yes, TwentyNine24 Brookhaven is pet friendly.
Does TwentyNine24 Brookhaven offer parking?
Yes, TwentyNine24 Brookhaven offers parking.
Does TwentyNine24 Brookhaven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, TwentyNine24 Brookhaven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does TwentyNine24 Brookhaven have a pool?
Yes, TwentyNine24 Brookhaven has a pool.
Does TwentyNine24 Brookhaven have accessible units?
Yes, TwentyNine24 Brookhaven has accessible units.
Does TwentyNine24 Brookhaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, TwentyNine24 Brookhaven has units with dishwashers.
Does TwentyNine24 Brookhaven have units with air conditioning?
Yes, TwentyNine24 Brookhaven has units with air conditioning.

