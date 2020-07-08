Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments e-payments hot tub package receiving playground

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!TwentyNine24 Brookhaven Apartment Homes is a luxury apartment community centrally located near Brookhaven, Buckhead, and only minutes away from downtown and the Midtown financial district. TwentyNine24 Brookhaven also offers easy freeway access to I-85, i-75 and GA 400. Discover the balance between life, work, and play in one of our Studio, 1, 2, or 3 bedroom floor plans. Our homes include designer interiors with stainless steel appliances and underground parking. Residents are invited to relax in the pool and enjoy free Wi-Fi in our common areas. The TwentyNine24 Brookhaven is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.