Woods Crossing At Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome condo for rent in popular Garden Brook community in super-convenient Lindbergh and Peachtree Hills area – with wonderful pool for you to enjoy next summer! Renovated, quiet top (2nd) floor corner unit with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, spacious rooms, in-unit laundry and oversized balcony with pretty courtyard view. Minutes to 85, 400 and Peachtree Street – unbeatable location! Pets are negotiable with $350 non-refundable pet fee. Available November 1 – prefer lease beginning no later than December 1st.