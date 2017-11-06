All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Woods Crossing At Buckhead.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Woods Crossing At Buckhead
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

Woods Crossing At Buckhead

311 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Peachtree Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

311 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome condo for rent in popular Garden Brook community in super-convenient Lindbergh and Peachtree Hills area – with wonderful pool for you to enjoy next summer! Renovated, quiet top (2nd) floor corner unit with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, spacious rooms, in-unit laundry and oversized balcony with pretty courtyard view. Minutes to 85, 400 and Peachtree Street – unbeatable location! Pets are negotiable with $350 non-refundable pet fee. Available November 1 – prefer lease beginning no later than December 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods Crossing At Buckhead have any available units?
Woods Crossing At Buckhead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Woods Crossing At Buckhead have?
Some of Woods Crossing At Buckhead's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods Crossing At Buckhead currently offering any rent specials?
Woods Crossing At Buckhead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods Crossing At Buckhead pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods Crossing At Buckhead is pet friendly.
Does Woods Crossing At Buckhead offer parking?
No, Woods Crossing At Buckhead does not offer parking.
Does Woods Crossing At Buckhead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woods Crossing At Buckhead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods Crossing At Buckhead have a pool?
Yes, Woods Crossing At Buckhead has a pool.
Does Woods Crossing At Buckhead have accessible units?
No, Woods Crossing At Buckhead does not have accessible units.
Does Woods Crossing At Buckhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woods Crossing At Buckhead has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus