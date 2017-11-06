Woods Crossing At Buckhead

Amenities
Awesome condo for rent in popular Garden Brook community in super-convenient Lindbergh and Peachtree Hills area – with wonderful pool for you to enjoy next summer! Renovated, quiet top (2nd) floor corner unit with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, spacious rooms, in-unit laundry and oversized balcony with pretty courtyard view. Minutes to 85, 400 and Peachtree Street – unbeatable location! Pets are negotiable with $350 non-refundable pet fee. Available November 1 – prefer lease beginning no later than December 1st.