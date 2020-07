Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub trash valet elevator garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system car charging clubhouse coffee bar conference room guest parking internet access online portal wine room

Fifteen minutes from Downtown, The Brooke offers premier apartment living in a peaceful suburb. With studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, find an apartment fit for you. After choosing an apartment, we invite you to indulge in everything the community offers. Life at The Brooke is meant to be simple and relaxing. What you choose to do here is up to you. Beyond the walls of your apartment, enjoy swimming in one of three resort-style pools, lounging in a cabana, putting in work at the gym or going for a stroll along the brook. For those looking to venture, we highly encourage visiting the nearby shopping center for a cup of coffee or a quick bite to eat.