Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool internet access elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center dog park guest parking hot tub key fob access new construction package receiving trash valet

Nestled in the heart of the West Midtown area, STEELWORKS Atlanta challenges you to discover luxurious apartment living inside of a quiet residential neighborhood. Our gorgeous apartment community features one and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our beautiful units features gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and much more. Our community features a modern pool with aqua decks, cozy firepits, a fully equipped fitness center and more. We are only minutes from Georgia Tech and within miles of fine dining, live entertainment venues, shopping malls and grocery stores. Live the lifestyle you deserve and more today!