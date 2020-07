Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities bocce court car charging car wash area clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments community garden e-payments game room green community internet access nest technology online portal

The Pointe at Collier Hills is known for luxury living. Our spacious Buckhead apartments and upscale amenities satisfy even the most discerning renters. Soaring nine- to ten-foot ceilings, cozy gas fireplaces, spacious sunrooms, and updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances put you in the lap of luxury.



Need a place to park your car? Garages are also available, and for added convenience, each of our apartments is pet-friendly and offers extra storage. Just beyond your door, fantastic community amenities await. Residents love working out in our fully equipped fitness center, complete with Peloton training bikes, the swimming pool and picnic area are great places to relax and unwind in the summer.



Embrace what are often called the premier apartments in Atlanta, Georgia, The Pointe at Collier Hills. Browse our 1, 2, or 3 bedroom floor plans, then schedule a community tour with a member of our award-winning sales team.