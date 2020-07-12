/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
417 Apartments for rent in West End, Atlanta, GA
Last updated May 8 at 05:37pm
Contact for Availability
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1155 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 1
1155 Lucile Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1026 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF WEST END ATLANTA, WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE ATLANTA BELTLINE, MARTA TRAIN STATION, AND ATLANTA UNIVERSITY CENTER.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
662 Grady Place SW
662 Grady Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1666 sqft
Live in a beautifully restored bungalow in the heart of West End on the Atlanta Beltline! The fabulous home welcomes you with a vast front porch perfect for curling up with a book, whipping up Margaritas with neighbors or just watching the world go
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1270 Sells Avenue SW
1270 Sells Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2092 sqft
Amazing 4 identical bedrooms, 4 identical bathrooms main floor unit located only a few blocks from the Atlanta Beltline, Morehouse, Spelman, Georgia State, Grady Hospita, & MARTA. Immediate access to the I-20.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1171 Oak St South West
1171 Oak St SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1799 sqft
Welcome Home Atlanta's desirable and highly sought after Historic West End! Large 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath features a lovely rocking chair front porch, and all the bells & whistles. Modern updates throughout with all the charm.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
944 White St, SW
944 White Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1638 sqft
This is a lovely all brick house on one of the best streets in the Historic West End offers an open floor plan with a large Great Room design offering Living Room/Dining Room, and Kitchen - with Granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and lots of
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
861 White St SW
861 White Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1849 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Huge home with 2000 plus SF! Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, fenced in back yard, new appliances, granite counters, new central heating and air system, classic architecture and historic charm with
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
898 SW Oak Street SW
898 Oak St SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this modern, stylish 1 bedroom loft! Sky Lofts is located in the desirable Historic West End Community.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
921 Oak Street Southwest
921 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1994 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/3 bath home with 1 car garage and fenced-in backyard in the Historic West End.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,217
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Smith & Porter in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
566 Rockwell Street
566 Rockwell Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Large Ranch Home - Located 10 Mins Bike Ridge to Downtown and 5 Minutes Drive - Everything New - Nothing has been left untouched on this home. Yes we are accepting vouchers. New flooring, New Kitchen and new light fixtures, windows and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
981 Allene Ave SW
981 Allene Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1209 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath in Atlanta! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1974916 Original wood flooring, updated bath, and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
942 Lawton Street Southwest
942 Lawton Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$940
976 sqft
14 DAYS VETERAN ONLY FIRST LOOK THROUGH JULY 19, 2020. PROSPECT MUST QUALIFY UNDER PROGRAM TERMS BY EARNING LESS THAN 120% AMI. Sweet 3BR 1.5BA bungalow features a cute front porch entrance.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1260 Almont Drive Southwest
1260 Almont Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1032 sqft
Fall in love with this charming 3BR 1BA ranch-style home in Atlanta! Spacious rooms,a sunny eat-in kitchen with gas stove, nice hardwood flooring, and a cheerful interior with lots of natural window light! A cute patio area and large yard is just
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1158 Edgefield Drive Southwest
1158 Edgefield Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1051 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1086 sqft
Historic Westside Condo Living, This 2BD/1BA unit contains granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. You receive assigned and covered parking with gated entry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
Ashley Collegetown PROMO CODE:387-A - Property Id: 312591 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1363 Almont Drive
1363 Almont Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1530 sqft
Great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for rent. - 4 beds 2 baths 1,530 sq ft home near downtown. In the neighborhood of Oakland City. This home is in a great location and near transit. Central air and gas heat. Washer and dryer connections.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
205 Walker St SW # 5
205 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1760 sqft
Sophisticated one-of-a-kind 2 level loft w/ gorgeous detail throughout including stylishly textured walls, exposed beams & brick walls in historic Castleberry Hill Neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
7 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
291 Peters Street SW
291 Peters Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1440 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, historic lot in the heart of Castleberry Hills. Walk to restaurants, shops, and more. Easy access to downtown I20, I75, and I85. Now available!
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1583 Ezra Church Drive Northwest
1583 Ezra Church Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,350
1760 sqft
6 Bedroom Brick Beauty Your family will love this large home! 6 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, vinyl flooring throughout! Large kitchen, new kitchen counter tops.
