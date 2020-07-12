/
/
/
sono
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
538 Apartments for rent in SoNo, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
971 sqft
Modern community with controlled access, concierge service, and in-house pup wash. Gated parking, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and faux-wood plank flooring. Fantastic skyline views.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
550 Piedmont Ave NE
550 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$7,500
2700 sqft
Kitchen
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
554-A Piedmont Ave NE
554 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$14,850
5434 sqft
Full kitchen, hard corner
Results within 1 mile of SoNo
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
221 Units Available
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,600
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1163 sqft
UNIQUELY ATLANTA. DISCOVER OLD FOURTH WARD. Known for its creative heart and soul, Old Fourth Ward offers countless opportunities for artistic and personal inspiration.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
57 Units Available
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1166 sqft
Community residents enjoy Skydeck views of the city, a clubhouse and resident pantry. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, big bedrooms and private terraces. This Midtown location is convenient to Piedmont Park and all of Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,409
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1194 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
54 Units Available
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1279 sqft
Modern 1- to 2-bedroom apartments near Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market. Also close to MARTA Station and I-85. Each apartment includes a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,312
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
37 Units Available
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,017
2392 sqft
Rejuvenate in your new urban oasis in the center of convenient Midtown Atlanta. Hanover Company’s latest luxury residential community, Hanover Midtown, is located in the heart of Midtown.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,050
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1194 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
31 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
38 Units Available
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1377 sqft
The Office is a community located in downtown Atlanta, GA. This development's one- and two-bedroom units feature 9-17' ceilings, exposed ducts and concrete, granite countertops, and custom kitchen islands in every unit.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
31 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
26 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
22 Units Available
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1111 sqft
Pet-friendly, high-rise apartment community in midtown Atlanta features an onsite pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Easy access to I-75/85 and within walking distance to Atlanta hotspots. Apartment features private patio, W/D hookup, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
93 Units Available
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,835
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1188 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Our Virtual Office Is Open! Virtual Tours, Video Tours, Self-Guided Tours Available. Schedule Your Personalized Tour Today.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
19 Units Available
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Atlanta. Amenities include a rooftop pool, rooftop terrace and resident lounge with fireplace. Available services include housekeeping, full-service concierge and electric car charging stations.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
33 Units Available
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,574
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1117 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta's most desirable places to call home, Vireo offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments homes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
48 Units Available
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
794 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,309
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1331 sqft
Brand new apartments in Midtown Atlanta near the Downtown Connector. Custom cabinetry, designer floors and stainless steel appliances. Media room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to Georgia Tech.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,485
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1211 sqft
Just blocks from Piedmont Park and Atlanta Botanical Garden, with quick access to I-85. Luxury units include penthouse option, breakfast bar/island with pendant lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows. Rooftop saltwater pool, spin studio, Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,431
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1002 sqft
Convenient central Midtown location. Rooftop pool, clubhouse and gym for tenants. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pets welcome.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GADruid Hills, GANorth Druid Hills, GAEast Point, GAGresham Park, GANorth Decatur, GACandler-McAfee, GA