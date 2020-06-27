All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

Gasket City Lofts

490 Marietta Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

490 Marietta Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Centennial Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Authentic Loft with Private Rooftop Deck - This incredible loft has almost 1500 sq.ft. with a ton of exposed brick, hardwood floors, large windows and tall ceilings. Very rare to find a loft with a PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK accessed from the unit itself. Incredible views of downtown Atlanta. Gallery style entry hall. Soaring 18' ceilings. Original huge warehouse metal door suspended on great room wall.

Open floorplan with dedicated bedroom area. Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower.
Large walk in closet!

Walking distance to Mercedes Benz Stadium, Aquarium and Hot Westside.

Loft comes with 1 assigned parking spot and additional storage unit.

Available Now!

$200 Move IN Fee / 1 Month Security Deposit and $350 Non Refundable Pet fee

(RLNE5037130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gasket City Lofts have any available units?
Gasket City Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Gasket City Lofts have?
Some of Gasket City Lofts's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gasket City Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Gasket City Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gasket City Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Gasket City Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Gasket City Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Gasket City Lofts offers parking.
Does Gasket City Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gasket City Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gasket City Lofts have a pool?
No, Gasket City Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Gasket City Lofts have accessible units?
No, Gasket City Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Gasket City Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Gasket City Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
