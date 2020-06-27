Gasket City Lofts

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge Authentic Loft with Private Rooftop Deck - This incredible loft has almost 1500 sq.ft. with a ton of exposed brick, hardwood floors, large windows and tall ceilings. Very rare to find a loft with a PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK accessed from the unit itself. Incredible views of downtown Atlanta. Gallery style entry hall. Soaring 18' ceilings. Original huge warehouse metal door suspended on great room wall.



Open floorplan with dedicated bedroom area. Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower.

Large walk in closet!



Walking distance to Mercedes Benz Stadium, Aquarium and Hot Westside.



Loft comes with 1 assigned parking spot and additional storage unit.



Available Now!



$200 Move IN Fee / 1 Month Security Deposit and $350 Non Refundable Pet fee



(RLNE5037130)