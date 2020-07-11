140 Apartments for rent in North Decatur, GA with move-in specials
"Denominator, go Decatur, anticipate her / It's the great I am / Appreciate her, appreciate her / stand up and thank her." (--Sufjan Stevens, "Decatur")
This five-square-mile patch of land has much to appreciate, and anticipate. North Decatur, Georgia has been in development since the late-18th century. Possibly because of the myriad of different developers and the long time-frame they have had to rethink city plans, North Decatur is not a traditionally central-based town. There are actually three different commercial centers that are found more towards the outer edges of town, while residential areas fill the middle. If this makes perfect sense to you, then stand up and thank her.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Decatur apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
North Decatur apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.