Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

140 Apartments for rent in North Decatur, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Decatur apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Medlock Park
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,213
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of North Decatur
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
24 Units Available
Mason Mill
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,383
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
6 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
98 Units Available
Decatur Heights
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Results within 5 miles of North Decatur
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
160 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Northlake
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
$1,128
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Brookhaven Village
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1275 sqft
Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and Brookhaven MARTA Station are near this property. Community amenities include an on-site yoga studio, fitness center, and swimming pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
39 Units Available
Edgewood
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Sexton Woods
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
44 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,507
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1193 sqft
Hit the BeltLine Eastside Trail or the Freedom Park Trail for a quick bike ride and then relax in your contemporary apartment, which features hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
115 Units Available
Lenox
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,929
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
The 35-story Icon Buckhead project will consist of 363 luxury apartments with street-level retail. Construction commenced 2Q17, and the first units are expected to deliver 1Q19.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
32 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1252 sqft
Close to I-85 and GA-400 in Lindbergh, between Buckhead and Midtown. Blocks from the Lindbergh MARTA Station, with easy commute to downtown Atlanta. Apartments feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Pool, gym, dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
$
25 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1353 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens. Designer wood cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful views. Garden tub and separate shower. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
Midtown
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,574
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1117 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta's most desirable places to call home, Vireo offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
32 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Martin Manor
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Lavista Park
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living has never looked so good! Stylish interiors feature available tile backsplashes and unique hardwood flooring. Enjoy stress-free living at the pool or tennis court and convenient access to MARTA and Emory Shuttle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Northwoods
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1438 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
City Guide for North Decatur, GA

"Denominator, go Decatur, anticipate her / It's the great I am / Appreciate her, appreciate her / stand up and thank her." (--Sufjan Stevens, "Decatur")

This five-square-mile patch of land has much to appreciate, and anticipate. North Decatur, Georgia has been in development since the late-18th century. Possibly because of the myriad of different developers and the long time-frame they have had to rethink city plans, North Decatur is not a traditionally central-based town. There are actually three different commercial centers that are found more towards the outer edges of town, while residential areas fill the middle. If this makes perfect sense to you, then stand up and thank her.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Decatur? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in North Decatur, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Decatur apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

North Decatur apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

